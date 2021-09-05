Check out these homes on the Columbus market now

(Columbus, MS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Columbus. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1106 12Th St, Columbus, 39701 3 Beds 8 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,492 Square Feet | Built in 1830

This beautiful home has been completely remodeled and restored. A master suite including His/Her bath. Gourmet kitchen has granite Countertops, Stainless Viking appliances. Hardwood floors,3 fireplaces, office or study with custom built-ins. Sun porch across back with fireplace and 1/2 bath. Abundant storage. This home is a must see. Not 16th Section, Finished Basement,

1608 Seminole Rd, Columbus, 39705 3 Beds 3 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,334 Square Feet | Built in 1962

A CLASSIC BEAUTY LOCATED IN ONE OF COLUMBUS' MOST DESIRABLE SUBDIVISIONS. THIS HOME FEATURES A CIRCLE DRIVE WITH MATURE LANDSCAPING AND SPRINKLER SYSTEM. THIS IS A WONDERFUL FAMILY HOME FEATURING 3 OR 4 BEDROOMS WITH 3 FULL BATHS. ENJOY THE OUTDOORS WITH A LARGE BRICK PATIO AND FENCED BACK YARD. THIS TRADITIONAL HOME IS MOVE IN READY IN A FAMILY FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD. THE VIRTUAL TOUR SHOWS THE AMENITIES THIS HOME HAS TO OFFER.

405 Woodland Heights Dr, Columbus, 39705 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,786 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Realtor is related to Owner. Well Kept Upper North Columbus home. Spacious Bedrooms, Large Dining area, Wet Bar, Cozy Wood Burning Fireplace and Very Private Back Deck/Patio.

408 Valleybrook Drive, Columbus, 39702 4 Beds 5 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,315 Square Feet | Built in 2003

BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM BUILT HOME IN VALLEYBROOK SUBDIVISION. THIS HOME HAS DETAILS ONE WOULD EXPECT FOR AN EXECUTIVE HOME NESTLED ON 4.6 ACRES WITH MATURE LANDSCAPING AND TREES. JUST TO NAME A FEW FEATURES, CUSTOM SILK DRAPES, CUSTOM CABINETS THROUGHOUT, LARGE MASTER BR ON THE MAIN FLOOR, OFFICE AND KEEPING ROOM. BONUS OR MEDIA ROOM, COVERED BACK PORCH WITH AN OPEN PATIO. VIEW THE VIRTUAL TOUR. QUALIFIED PROSPECTS ONLY. RESTRICTED COVENANTS CONVEY. HOME MAY ALSO BE PURCHASED FURNISHED.

