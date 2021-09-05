CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Columbus, MS

Check out these homes on the Columbus market now

Posted by 
Columbus Post
Columbus Post
 4 days ago

(Columbus, MS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Columbus. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XsDpK_0bnMj23h00

1106 12Th St, Columbus, 39701

3 Beds 8 Baths | $399,900 | Single Family Residence | 4,492 Square Feet | Built in 1830

This beautiful home has been completely remodeled and restored. A master suite including His/Her bath. Gourmet kitchen has granite Countertops, Stainless Viking appliances. Hardwood floors,3 fireplaces, office or study with custom built-ins. Sun porch across back with fireplace and 1/2 bath. Abundant storage. This home is a must see. Not 16th Section, Finished Basement,

For open house information, contact ANN DAVIS, ANN DAVIS REAL ESTATE GROUP at 662-570-4125

Copyright © 2021 Golden Triangle Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GTARMS-20-2020)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PhtCh_0bnMj23h00

1608 Seminole Rd, Columbus, 39705

3 Beds 3 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,334 Square Feet | Built in 1962

A CLASSIC BEAUTY LOCATED IN ONE OF COLUMBUS' MOST DESIRABLE SUBDIVISIONS. THIS HOME FEATURES A CIRCLE DRIVE WITH MATURE LANDSCAPING AND SPRINKLER SYSTEM. THIS IS A WONDERFUL FAMILY HOME FEATURING 3 OR 4 BEDROOMS WITH 3 FULL BATHS. ENJOY THE OUTDOORS WITH A LARGE BRICK PATIO AND FENCED BACK YARD. THIS TRADITIONAL HOME IS MOVE IN READY IN A FAMILY FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD. THE VIRTUAL TOUR SHOWS THE AMENITIES THIS HOME HAS TO OFFER.

For open house information, contact GINA RHETT, RHETT REAL ESTATE,INC. at 662-549-1002

Copyright © 2021 Golden Triangle Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GTARMS-21-650)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4c8eDo_0bnMj23h00

405 Woodland Heights Dr, Columbus, 39705

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,786 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Realtor is related to Owner. Well Kept Upper North Columbus home. Spacious Bedrooms, Large Dining area, Wet Bar, Cozy Wood Burning Fireplace and Very Private Back Deck/Patio.

For open house information, contact PATTON WHITTEN, CENTURY21 Doris Hardy & Associates, LLC at 662-327-8596

Copyright © 2021 Golden Triangle Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GTARMS-21-1822)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eEyGi_0bnMj23h00

408 Valleybrook Drive, Columbus, 39702

4 Beds 5 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,315 Square Feet | Built in 2003

BEAUTIFUL CUSTOM BUILT HOME IN VALLEYBROOK SUBDIVISION. THIS HOME HAS DETAILS ONE WOULD EXPECT FOR AN EXECUTIVE HOME NESTLED ON 4.6 ACRES WITH MATURE LANDSCAPING AND TREES. JUST TO NAME A FEW FEATURES, CUSTOM SILK DRAPES, CUSTOM CABINETS THROUGHOUT, LARGE MASTER BR ON THE MAIN FLOOR, OFFICE AND KEEPING ROOM. BONUS OR MEDIA ROOM, COVERED BACK PORCH WITH AN OPEN PATIO. VIEW THE VIRTUAL TOUR. QUALIFIED PROSPECTS ONLY. RESTRICTED COVENANTS CONVEY. HOME MAY ALSO BE PURCHASED FURNISHED.

For open house information, contact GINA RHETT, RHETT REAL ESTATE,INC. at 662-549-1002

Copyright © 2021 Golden Triangle Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GTARMS-21-372)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Columbus Post

Columbus Post

Columbus, MS
131
Followers
214
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Columbus Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Business
Local
Mississippi Real Estate
City
Columbus, MS
Columbus, MS
Real Estate
Columbus, MS
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sprinkler#Fireplaces#Granite Countertops#Basement#Rhett Real Estate Inc#Upper North Columbus#Doris Hardy Associates#Llc#Valleybrook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy