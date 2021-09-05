Check out these Eureka homes on the market

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, CA

Eureka Journal
 4 days ago

(Eureka, CA) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Eureka. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZKbt2_0bnMj1Ay00

7711 Myrtle Avenue, Eureka, 95503

4 Beds 2 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,884 Square Feet | Built in 1889

A magical 2.3 flat acres conveniently located between Eureka and Arcata. This intriguing estate has been in the same family since 1944. Two generations of artist have developed this parcel into an enchanting environment that includes extensive gardens that surround a 4 bedroom farmhouse that is a step back in time. Three garages (7 stalls in all), an artist studio (tank house), a pump house, storage building, and another building that is in the midst of a conversion into additional living space. The beautiful landscaped grounds have hosted weddings and Humboldt Botanical Garden tours. Years of precise plantings have created meandering spaces and outdoor ''rooms.''

For open house information, contact Jill Macdonald, Coldwell Banker Cutten Realty at 707-445-8811

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X7U18_0bnMj1Ay00

2462 Donna Drive, Eureka, 95503

4 Beds 2 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,222 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Wonderful opportunity to own a home in Humboldt Hill. Lot is oversized and has a good sized double car garage/shop for all your storage needs. Single story stucco home, 4 Bed, 1.5 Bath, 1222+/- Sq. Ft. -1955+/- year home on 0.20+/- acre lot with room for RV parking and fully fenced backyard. Schedule your appointment today!

For open house information, contact Suzanne Tibbles, Coldwell Banker Cutten Realty at 707-445-8811

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbhXD_0bnMj1Ay00

925 Madrone Avenue, Eureka, 95503

3 Beds 2 Baths | $474,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,607 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Nestled on a tucked away street and sitting up in the canopy, come find this spacious, light filled, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a tree filled third of an acre. This tranquil setting cannot be beat as you step onto your new redwood deck to take in the majesty of your surroundings ... ah, what a feeling! Inside, the home boasts vaulted ceilings and skylights while still maintaining a cozy atmosphere. Upstairs, the well appointed master suite even has it own balcony and garden style soaking tub. The low maintenance yard is ripe for a tree fort. It's like living miles away but with the convenience of being in town! Come see your new home over Labor Day Weekend - call now for your private tour.

For open house information, contact Antoinette LaRocca, Community Realty /jw2 at 707-269-2400

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lmxjN_0bnMj1Ay00

6373 Loma Avenue, Eureka, 95503

3 Beds 2 Baths | $765,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 2021

ABOVE THE CITY AND BAY, PANORAMIC VIEWS OF THE JETTY'S, SOUTH BAY, COAST GUARD STATION AND THE CITY LIGHTS AT NIGHT. Home is currently under construction, over 2000 square feet, large open living room, dining room kitchen combination, full windows with views from all of them, cabinets by Wolfe, quartz countertops, deck to watch fishing boats entering and returning from a day at sea, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath complete lower floor with upper level master suite, walk in closet and bathroom, call now to discuss this beautiful new home.

For open house information, contact Tina Christensen, Coldwell Banker Cutten Realty at 707-445-8811

