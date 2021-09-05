CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beaufort, SC

Check out these homes on the Beaufort market now

Posted by 
Beaufort Voice
Beaufort Voice
 4 days ago

(Beaufort, SC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Beaufort than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LGaLr_0bnMizia00

22 Patina Drive, Beaufort, 29907

4 Beds 3 Baths | $695,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,270 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Move-in Ready October 2021!Call 304-276-3113 for a Tour Today!Two-Story Design Classic Covered Front Porch Large Screened Porch with Fireplace Quartz Countertops Engineered Hardwood Floors Stainless Appliances Kitchen Island Great Room Fireplace Ceramic Tile 2 Car Garage.Celadon is the perfect community for today's homebuyer, offering safety, wellness, and security, without compromising quality of life. The Chowan III embodies each of these characteristics, offering families the privacy of a free-flowing layout in our Phase 3 offering, while being conveniently located, just steps away from Patina Park and a host of exclusive amenities. Best of all, this popular plan boasts a true two-story floor plan making it ideal for children or visiting guests.

For open house information, contact Cherie Tretheway, Celadon Real Estate at 843-379-9095

Copyright © 2021 Beaufort County Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BCARSC-170651)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rEKKd_0bnMizia00

721 17Th Street, Port Royal, 29935

3 Beds 1 Bath | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 975 Square Feet | Built in 1966

3 bedroom 1 bath home in Port Royal, SC on .22 of an acre. Hardwood floors throughout except in bathroom and kitchen. Open kitchen/eat in kitchen dining. .2 mile to the YMCA. Short drive or walk to The Sands Beach, Boardwalk/Pier, Boat Landing, Shops and Restaurants. 5 minute drive to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. 5 minute drive to downtown Beaufort, SC waterfront park, shops, marina, restaurants and entertainment. 20 miles to Hunting Island State Park and Beach. Excellent investment property with documented rental history. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! NO HOA.

For open house information, contact Pamela Johnson, Tideland Realty Inc at 843-525-6131

Copyright © 2021 Beaufort County Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BCARSC-172390)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DQcJR_0bnMizia00

3 Todd Drive, Beaufort, 29902

3 Beds 4 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,525 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Stunning location in desirable Spanish Point overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway. Sweeping views of the waterway and marsh and oak trees are enjoyed from this easy to live in one story home. The home orients south easterly, facing down the Beaufort River and enjoys the prevailing sea breeze. One story, with a garage, the home offers three bedrooms, a den and a large open concept kitchen and great room. A large screened porch and deck face the water. The backyard is private and features live oaks. This house is in an estate and is being sold ''as is''.

For open house information, contact Edward Dukes, Lowcountry Real Estate at 843-521-4200

Copyright © 2021 Beaufort County Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BCARSC-172602)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14zxi7_0bnMizia00

17 Wallace Road, Beaufort, 29907

3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,193 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Move in ready Lady's Island Cottage with 3 bedrooms and 1& a 1/2 baths. Large utility room off the heated and cooled garage. Great starter, retirement, or investment property. Take the walking or bicycling path to downtown Beaufort. 4 minutes to public boat landing. Convenient to shopping, public and private schools, bases, and everything Beaufort has to offer. New Drain field in 2020New Fridge in 2020New Vinyl Plank flooring in 2019Large fenced backyard with patioStorage shed 2019The Private Zen Courtyard with raised flower bed is a perfect place for entertaining or just relaxing. You couldn't ask for a better location.

For open house information, contact Heather A. Baldwin, The HomesFinder Realty Group at 843-776-2996

Copyright © 2021 Beaufort County Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BCARSC-172210)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Beaufort Voice

Beaufort Voice

Beaufort, SC
91
Followers
207
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Beaufort Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaufort, SC
Business
City
Port Royal, SC
Beaufort, SC
Real Estate
City
Beaufort, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oak Trees#Waterfront Park#Sc#Celadon Real Estate#Boardwalk Pier#Shops And Restaurants#Tideland Realty Inc#Lowcountry Real Estate#Vinyl Plank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy