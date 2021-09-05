Check out these homes on the Beaufort market now

(Beaufort, SC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Beaufort than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

22 Patina Drive, Beaufort, 29907 4 Beds 3 Baths | $695,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,270 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Move-in Ready October 2021!Call 304-276-3113 for a Tour Today!Two-Story Design Classic Covered Front Porch Large Screened Porch with Fireplace Quartz Countertops Engineered Hardwood Floors Stainless Appliances Kitchen Island Great Room Fireplace Ceramic Tile 2 Car Garage.Celadon is the perfect community for today's homebuyer, offering safety, wellness, and security, without compromising quality of life. The Chowan III embodies each of these characteristics, offering families the privacy of a free-flowing layout in our Phase 3 offering, while being conveniently located, just steps away from Patina Park and a host of exclusive amenities. Best of all, this popular plan boasts a true two-story floor plan making it ideal for children or visiting guests.

For open house information, contact Cherie Tretheway, Celadon Real Estate at 843-379-9095

721 17Th Street, Port Royal, 29935 3 Beds 1 Bath | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 975 Square Feet | Built in 1966

3 bedroom 1 bath home in Port Royal, SC on .22 of an acre. Hardwood floors throughout except in bathroom and kitchen. Open kitchen/eat in kitchen dining. .2 mile to the YMCA. Short drive or walk to The Sands Beach, Boardwalk/Pier, Boat Landing, Shops and Restaurants. 5 minute drive to Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island. 5 minute drive to downtown Beaufort, SC waterfront park, shops, marina, restaurants and entertainment. 20 miles to Hunting Island State Park and Beach. Excellent investment property with documented rental history. LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! NO HOA.

For open house information, contact Pamela Johnson, Tideland Realty Inc at 843-525-6131

3 Todd Drive, Beaufort, 29902 3 Beds 4 Baths | $625,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,525 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Stunning location in desirable Spanish Point overlooking the Intracoastal Waterway. Sweeping views of the waterway and marsh and oak trees are enjoyed from this easy to live in one story home. The home orients south easterly, facing down the Beaufort River and enjoys the prevailing sea breeze. One story, with a garage, the home offers three bedrooms, a den and a large open concept kitchen and great room. A large screened porch and deck face the water. The backyard is private and features live oaks. This house is in an estate and is being sold ''as is''.

For open house information, contact Edward Dukes, Lowcountry Real Estate at 843-521-4200

17 Wallace Road, Beaufort, 29907 3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,193 Square Feet | Built in 1982

Move in ready Lady's Island Cottage with 3 bedrooms and 1& a 1/2 baths. Large utility room off the heated and cooled garage. Great starter, retirement, or investment property. Take the walking or bicycling path to downtown Beaufort. 4 minutes to public boat landing. Convenient to shopping, public and private schools, bases, and everything Beaufort has to offer. New Drain field in 2020New Fridge in 2020New Vinyl Plank flooring in 2019Large fenced backyard with patioStorage shed 2019The Private Zen Courtyard with raised flower bed is a perfect place for entertaining or just relaxing. You couldn't ask for a better location.

For open house information, contact Heather A. Baldwin, The HomesFinder Realty Group at 843-776-2996