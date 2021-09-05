Check out these homes on the Kalispell market now

(Kalispell, MT) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Kalispell. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

535 West Oregon Street, Kalispell, 59901 3 Beds 2 Baths | $332,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,196 Square Feet | Built in 1964

This delightful 1196sf one level home is in the heart of Kalispell and close to downtown amenities! Featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a 2 car attached garage this lovely and quaint home sits on a corner lot across the street from a little city park. Call Randy Moore at 406-261-7387 or your real estate professional for more information or to schedule your showing!

245 Bauer Way, Kalispell, 59901 7 Beds 4 Baths | $1,950,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,760 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Modern farm style home on 5 acres. Centrally located in the heart of the Flathead Valley. Fantastic views into Glacier Park and of the Columbia Range. Two rec rooms and large butler pantry with separate sink located off kitchen. 9' and 10' ceilings throughout. The guest apartment has 1 bedroom, 1 bath, full kitchen and washer/dryer.

2516 Whitefish Stage Road, Kalispell, 59901 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,185,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,081 Square Feet | Built in 2022

Under construction & coming summer 2022, Mountain Modern Home to the hottest new development in Kalispell! Similar Floor plan, 3rd car garage added, optional guest house set away, or removed. Over an acre, Swan Range, Glacier National Park & Big Mountain views, short distance to both Kalispell & Whitefish. This custom designed, 3081 sf home is a Montana dream property. The home will feature 5 bedrooms, 3 full baths +1/2 bath. A set apart guest house that can be used for guests or home office with its own kitchenette. Wall-to-wall glass with soaring ceilings, an oversized island, open-bright floor plan, top of the line appliances, master on the main floor, spacious deck for those sunrises, upstairs second living/TV room. Call Jen Arterbury at 406-471-9361, or your real estate professional.

38 Dan Lake Court, Kalispell, 59901 4 Beds 3 Baths | $760,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,950 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Enjoy the peace and tranquility of your own country retreat in this spacious 2,950 SF, 3+ bedroom, 3 bathroom home on 1.5 acres. With large rooms, an open floor plan, beautiful vaulted T&G ceiling and a wall of windows framing your own quiet meadow, trees, and mountain view, who wouldn't want to call this home. Also features a large upper deck, fully finished walkout basement and a two-car tuck under garage. End of the road privacy yet convenient access from county-maintained road. Less than 20 minutes to Kalispell, Bigfork, and Flathead Lake.

