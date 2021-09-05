Galveston-curious? These homes are on the market

(Galveston, TX) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Galveston will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

848 Meynig Drive, Crystal Beach, 77650 3 Beds 2 Baths | $740,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,716 Square Feet | Built in 2020

VIEW! VIEW! VIEW! Home faces west with buy out lots in front offering an amazing and unobstructed view of the Gulf. The front deck has both covered and sundeck options but both offer that lovely Gulf Breeze. It's just a few short steps to the beach! Completed construction late in 2020, this home is luxurious and modern. Open concept living with single pane large windows facing the Gulf and custom built in TV cabinet. Dining room with large table, reclaimed wood accent wall, is open to the Chef's kitchen. Quartz countertops and stainless appliances. Master bedroom faces the Gulf with large single pane windows. Ensuite bath with double vanities, stand up shower and soaking tub. Roomy bedrooms 2&3 each have 3 beds. 2nd bath with dual sinks. The home is sold fully furnished and ready to enjoy as an excellent investment property or second home

2728 Gillespie, Crystal Beach, 77650 3 Beds 4 Baths | $850,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,424 Square Feet | Built in 2009

**PRICE REDUCED - BRING ALL OFFERS** BEAUTIFUL BEACH FRONT HOME IN THE HIGHLY DESIRED NEIGHBORHOOD OF SANDY SHORES! THIS HOME HAS A TOTAL LIVING SQUARE FOOTAGE OF 2424 SF. THIS 3 BEDROOM, 4 BATHROOM HOME HAS TWO MASTERS WITH EN SUITE BATHROOMS UPSTAIRS AND ONE DOWNSTAIRS. THERE IS ALSO A FULL BATH FOR GUESTS TO USE UPSTAIRS SEPARATE FROM THE MASTERS. THE OPEN CONCEPT KITCHEN AND LIVING ROOM HAVE BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF THE BEACH AND THE GULF OF MEXICO. THE PRIVATE WALK OVER MAKES GETTING TO THE BEACH A BREEZE! THE HOME HAS AN AIR CONDITIONED ENCLOSED ELEVATOR, HUGE UTILITY ROOM, OUTDOOR/INDOOR BAR WITH ROLL UP DOORS AND TONS OF STORAGE THROUGHOUT THE HOME. THE HOME ALSO HAS A GOLF CART GARAGE AND SEPARATE GARAGE FOR YOUR VEHICLE/STORAGE. CALL ME @ 281-731-6607 TO SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!

3297 Prides Way, Crystal Beach, 77650 4 Beds 3 Baths | $515,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,056 Square Feet | Built in 2010

This gorgeous second row beach home comes fully furnished with several beach views from the front porch. There are 4 large bedrooms and 2 have their own bathrooms. This is a split level plan. The family room has a gas fireplace and built in cabinetry. The pantry is huge and there is an indoor laundry room with a washer and dryer. There is a bar under the cabin with built in seating and a cargo lift that is enclosed so you will not get wet loading or unloading precious cargo. There is a 4 car garage and 2 entrance doors into the garage. This oversized lot is the perfect place to bring your family and friends. Just a few steps away from the neighborhood boardwalk to the beach. No beach entry in this subdivision by vehicle so you have less traffic than other areas. Call for your personal tour today.

1416 N 1/2, Galveston, 77550 3 Beds 3 Baths | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,402 Square Feet | Built in 1911

Absolutely adorable beach cottage with rear efficiency cottage just steps from the beach. Meticulously maintained hardwood floors throughout the main house. Vintage beadboard and wood panel walls. 10 foot ceilings, transom windows, and bay windows add to the charm. Large cedar lined closet could be converted into additional bedroom. Only 3 owners of this historic island treasure. Nice rear courtyard patio with outdoor shower. 400 sqft rear efficiency provides additional income as a long or short term rental. Never flooded. Located in Zone X.

