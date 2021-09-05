House hunt Minot: See what’s on the market now

(Minot, ND) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Minot will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

6671 97Th Street, Minot, 58701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $374,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,568 Square Feet | Built in 2011

**WARNING** Your "WHAT I'D LIKE IN MY NEW HOME" checklist will be fulfilled here! Nestled on TWO ACRES, this NEXT-TO-NEW home is very SPACIOUS with over 1,500 square feet on each level & has an ATTACHED 3 STALL GARAGE! As you pull up, you will quickly notice the tasteful COMPOSITE SIDING and welcoming COVERED DECK. Entering through the stylish, modern front door you are greeted by an OPEN CONCEPT living area. This area FLOWS VERY NICELY together, offers plenty of NATURAL DAYLIGHT, and is further complimented by AN ISLAND with pendant lighting & additional seating, built-in hutch/desktop, in addition to access to the rear yard DECK & PATIO AREA. On the main-level, there is still more to discover! The Master Bedroom has a LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET & FULL BATHROOOM. The additional TWO bedrooms on the main-level are good sized, and as you will see, have rarely been used! Between these two bedrooms is another FULL bathroom. There is also a MAIN-FLOOR LAUNDRY ROOM that has a ton of closet space, nicely finished cabinetry, AND a countertop area for folding. If you like what you see on the main-level, just wait until you go down to the DAYLIGHT LEVEL BASEMENT, following the finished and lighted stairway. MOST OF THE WORK HAS ALREADY BEEN COMPLETED FOR YOU! The (HUGE) family room is framed, insulated, has recessed lighting with dimmers, outlets, ductwork, and also features an almost complete bar with cabinetry! Bedrooms 4 & 5 and the additional 3/4 bathroom are similarly situated; mainly needing sheet rock & flooring! The daylight basement also provides a LARGE utility room and STORAGE in addition to under the stairs storage space. This home also has dual heat, C/A, fiber-optic (SRT), and the rear of the lot is lined with Maple Trees, Ponderosa Pine, and Lilacs. Additional garage features include TWO Service Doors (one with a doggy door!), floor drain, and is insulated, sheetrocked AND heated! This is a MUST SEE (NOW!) HOME that will not last long!

1123 Main St S, Minot, 58701 2 Beds 1 Bath | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,128 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Are you ready to see THEE CUTEST Home centrally located in Minot?? Before entering, it may look a little on the smaller side but........once you are inside, your mind will be blown. This 2 bed/ 1 Bath/ Attached 1 Stall garage with a Bonus Room will keep you wondering where the end of it really is. Did I mention the bedroom closets? Each room has it's very own walk-in closet.....a clothing lover and/or storage lover's dream! Pulling into the driveway you will see a 400 square foot concrete patio, suitable for all of your gatherings or bbq's. Plenty more to mention but you will have to stop in and see it! Call your favorite Agent today to schedule a showing!

1431 15Th Street, Minot, 58701 2 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Condominium | 1,256 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Welcome to Hunter's Ridge! This charming condo is waiting for you. Upon entering you'll notice the large entry way. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets & counter space for entertaining. The large dining room and living room are nicely complimented with vaulted ceilings, large windows, natural light and access to the beautiful walk out deck with stunning views. Down the hall from the dining room is bedroom #1 and a short distance from the large full bath. Downstairs you will find a beautiful family room with a fireplace which is perfect for those stormy winter days. An office space or craft area is directly off the family room. The large walk out patio again has those beautiful views and a little privacy. Bedroom #2 which is huge can also be the master. The ensuite has plenty of space and an additional linen closet. The washer/dryer room is very large. Great for storage and once was used as an art studio. The one stall garage has an exterior door. This neighborhood is beautiful, quiet and ready for you. Don't miss out on this great home. Contact your favorite agent today! Listing agent is related to Seller.

510 14Th Ave Sw, Minot, 58701 1 Bed 1 Bath | $85,000 | 1,288 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Why pay rent when you can own for less!?! This cute and cozy home is located in a great neighborhood within walking distance to Jim Hill School, the Scandinavian Heritage Park and Dairy Queen! The kitchen has been recently remodeled and offers abundant cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Off the kitchen is a large dining area or what could be used as a family room. The living room has two windows allowing natural light to fill the home and has a door to the front yard. The basement is unfinished and perfect for storage. The backyard is fenced and has a storage shed.

