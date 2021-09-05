Check out these Morristown homes on the market

(Morristown, TN) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Morristown than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

875 Palmer Hollow Rd, Bybee, 37713 2 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,070 Square Feet | Built in None

Are you looking for beautiful views of the mountains and rolling East TN farmland? Are you looking for privacy and peace and quiet? Are you looking for a home without restrictions in a country setting? If you answer yes to these questions, then this is the place for you. This home is about 2000 SF with 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, split bed rooms and open concept. There's a gas fireplace in the living room. All appliances stay. A huge rec room/ den has been added with large windows to take in the views. The front porch is inviting and peaceful with lots of space to sit and swing and enjoy the tranquility. The home has a new mini split HVAC in the rec room, new water filtration and softer, new roof, new siding, lot of new plumbing, freshly painted, new flooring through main areas. There is area that is potential for 3rd bedroom and for garage to be added.

For open house information, contact Kesley Tucker, KES Realty at 865-850-3332

Lot 67 Clay Drive, Talbott, 37877 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,950 | Single Family Residence | 1,464 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Beautiful New Construction 3 Bedroom, 2 bath home in Greene Meadows. The home offers a 2 car garage, all main level living, Granite countertops and Stainless appliances. Estimated completion date 08/16/2021

For open house information, contact Lorrie Dalton-Newman, The Realty House, Inc at 423-581-9300

214 Masters Lane, Bean Station, 37708 3 Beds 2 Baths | $599,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,100 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New construction at Cherokee Lake! More photos coming soon. Wish to own a slice of paradise? Looking for a homesite that is lakefront and level? With no HOA fees and low property taxes? Well, you just found it in historic Bean Station. In 1775, pioneers Daniel Boone and William Bean first observed what is now Bean Station during a long hunting excursion. After fighting in the American Revolutionary War one year later, Bean was awarded 3,000 acres in the area he previously surveyed for settlement during his excursion with Boone, becoming Bean Station. Just off Highway 11W, once known as “The Great Indian Warpath”, the home has solid poured concrete basement walls on a parcel of land that provides UNOBSTRUCTED views of Cherokee Lake with 119 feet of easy lake frontage. 2100 sq ft of living space on the main floor. Brick exterior. Views galore from the living room, dining room, kitchen, master bedroom, and the covered deck. Hardwood and tile floors.2100 sq ft of unfinished basement with more lakeside windows and 2 walk-out areas. Space enough for additional sleeping quarters, office, or entertainment room. The basement can be fully finished to your liking for an additional fee. Bean Station, one of the earliest settled communities in Tennessee, is today considered a popular lakeside community appealing to young families, retirees, and a commuter town for the city of Morristown in neighboring Hamblen County. Only 10 miles from Morristown, a fast-growing city with a population of 30,000 plus, hospitals, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe's, manufacturing facilities, restaurants, and retail shops are all nearby. Tennessee, a state that offers the advantage of NO State Income Tax and some of the lowest property tax rates in the nation. Four full, mild seasons, within a days drive of most of the nation, the Great Smoky Mountains in its backyard, and access to Cherokee Lake, with its world-renowned fishing, boating, and recreation activities .Come Live the Lake Life!

For open house information, contact Felix Valdes, Cherokee Lake Realty at 865-471-8222

1921 Hinkle Drive, Morristown, 37814 3 Beds 2 Baths | $180,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,161 Square Feet | Built in 1965

One level living as good as it gets! You won't find another home as well kept and move in ready as this one! This home has more space than you'll know what to do with! You'll love the huge kitchen, formal dining room and large living room! Situated on the perfect lot and located in the heart of Morristown only seconds from the gorgeous Cherokee Lake! You'll absolutely love all that this home offers! New paint and flooring along with a maintenance free exterior! Don't miss out on your chance to own this home before someone else grabs it up! Call for your appointment today! All info is deemed reliable but to be verified.

For open house information, contact MICHAEL WALKER, MICHAEL WALKER REALTY & AUCTION at 423-963-1461