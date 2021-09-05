Sierra Vista-curious? These homes are on the market

(Sierra Vista, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sierra Vista will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4637 Tranquility Street, Sierra Vista, 85650 5 Beds 3 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,806 Square Feet | Built in 2012

COMING SOON - One of the largest homes in the area... well kept.. beautiful and ready for you to move in. Come check out this amazing 5 bedroom 3 bath home... with Gorgeous Views. Amazing & Friendly Community with Parks Pools, Gym and Clubhouse. Don't wait this one won't last long... Call now for a private viewing!

3803 S Inca Dove Place, Sierra Vista, 85650 3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | 1,665 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Brand new cold AC! Cozy home with beautiful features in one of the largest lots in the Golden Acres Subdivision. Brand new stainless steel appliances and gorgeous granite countertops! Enjoy the Arizona weather from your screened in porch. There is also a really nice large workshop! This home is a must see! Owner agent.

3216 Oakmont Drive, Sierra Vista, 85650 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,877 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Newly updated passive solar home boasts large fully fenced lot w/ RV space. Serene private yard w/ storage shed & room for pool. Contemporary home offers solar heated AZ room on both floors. Great room with woodstove can heat entire home. Beautiful saltino tile flows through living area. New in 2021: HVAC, Carpet, Kitchen updates, lighting etc. Master and loft office space upstairs with wrought iron railing overlooking living area. One of a kind home with many possibilities.

3660 Osprey Drive, Sierra Vista, 85650 3 Beds 2 Baths | $268,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,716 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Move-in Ready! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has been remodeled recently. New flooring. Remodeled kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, repainted inside and out. Remodeled bathrooms w new master shower. Split floor plan with large master bedroom and walk-in closet. Corner lot with nice landscaping and a RV gate. Easy access to schools and Ft Huachuca. Great Mountain Views. Owner agent, additional member of family owner. Call for a viewing today.

