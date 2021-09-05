CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sierra Vista, AZ

Sierra Vista-curious? These homes are on the market

Posted by 
Sierra Vista Journal
Sierra Vista Journal
 4 days ago

(Sierra Vista, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Sierra Vista will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H7wj0_0bnMitQE00

4637 Tranquility Street, Sierra Vista, 85650

5 Beds 3 Baths | $360,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,806 Square Feet | Built in 2012

COMING SOON - One of the largest homes in the area... well kept.. beautiful and ready for you to move in. Come check out this amazing 5 bedroom 3 bath home... with Gorgeous Views. Amazing & Friendly Community with Parks Pools, Gym and Clubhouse. Don't wait this one won't last long... Call now for a private viewing!

For open house information, contact Joanna McMullen, RE/MAX Homestore at 520-458-5222

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6267415)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=307FM6_0bnMitQE00

3803 S Inca Dove Place, Sierra Vista, 85650

3 Beds 2 Baths | $159,000 | 1,665 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Brand new cold AC! Cozy home with beautiful features in one of the largest lots in the Golden Acres Subdivision. Brand new stainless steel appliances and gorgeous granite countertops! Enjoy the Arizona weather from your screened in porch. There is also a really nice large workshop! This home is a must see! Owner agent.

For open house information, contact Derrick Coates, eXp Realty at 520-456-4554

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6283906)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46YD2k_0bnMitQE00

3216 Oakmont Drive, Sierra Vista, 85650

3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,877 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Newly updated passive solar home boasts large fully fenced lot w/ RV space. Serene private yard w/ storage shed & room for pool. Contemporary home offers solar heated AZ room on both floors. Great room with woodstove can heat entire home. Beautiful saltino tile flows through living area. New in 2021: HVAC, Carpet, Kitchen updates, lighting etc. Master and loft office space upstairs with wrought iron railing overlooking living area. One of a kind home with many possibilities.

For open house information, contact Jared A English, Congress Realty, Inc. at 888-229-2009

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6273976)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gML3R_0bnMitQE00

3660 Osprey Drive, Sierra Vista, 85650

3 Beds 2 Baths | $268,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,716 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Move-in Ready! 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has been remodeled recently. New flooring. Remodeled kitchen. Stainless steel appliances, repainted inside and out. Remodeled bathrooms w new master shower. Split floor plan with large master bedroom and walk-in closet. Corner lot with nice landscaping and a RV gate. Easy access to schools and Ft Huachuca. Great Mountain Views. Owner agent, additional member of family owner. Call for a viewing today.

For open house information, contact Bill Colberg, Tierra Antigua Realty, LLC at 520-544-2335

Copyright © 2021 Arizona Regional Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ARMLSAZ-6286358)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Sierra Vista Journal

Sierra Vista Journal

Sierra Vista, AZ
121
Followers
214
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sierra Vista Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Sierra Vista, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Gorgeous Views#Exp Realty#Rv#Carpet#English#Congress Realty Inc#Tierra Antigua Realty#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy