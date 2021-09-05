Top homes for sale in Longview

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview, WA

(Longview, WA) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Longview than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02Qray_0bnMisXV00

4330 Ohio St, Longview, 98632

2 Beds 1 Bath | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,628 Square Feet | Built in 1944

Charming Home! Opportunity knocks, for that project warrior! IN city, large lot with 2 access driveways. One Owner & One Level Built in 1944! Plenty of room to build a shop. Make this your home, Buyer Due Diligence. Ranch, Circle Driveway, 2 Bedrooms, 1 baths, Laundry Room + Extra Room with Bathroom Off Laundry Room + MORE.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Jones, Century 21 Northwest at 425-250-3301

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C5R46_0bnMisXV00

106 Carolyn Dr, Kelso, 98626

5 Beds 5 Baths | $845,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,920 Square Feet | Built in 1979

AMAZING QUALITY CUSTOM 3,370 SF 4 Bed 3.5 Bath HALF ACRE w/ The Best CITY, TERRITORIAL & RIVER VIEWS Plus a 550 SF 1 Bed 1 Bath APARTMENT. Total Remodel in 2015-2016. GATED Entry. PRIVATE. NEW PEX Plumbing & NEW ELECTRICAL. NEW WINDOWS. NEW ROOF & SKYLIGHTS. HICKORY Flooring. ITALIAN PORCELAIN Tile Flooring. Master Suite w/ Fireplace, Coffee Bar & Balcony. INCREDIBLE KITCHEN w/ ISLAND. WI Pantry. QUARTZ Countertops. LED LIGHTING. SUNROOM. COVERED OUTDOOR DINING ROOM. Gazebo. TREX DECK. NEW HVAC.

For open house information, contact Michael Wallin, Keller Williams Realty at 360-693-3336

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14tLxJ_0bnMisXV00

31680 Heikkila Dr, Rainier, 97048

2 Beds 1 Bath | $675,000 | Manufactured Home | 924 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Beautiful 37.61 wooded acres,& pasture for animals.Septic, power and water are all in!Very private home site,marketable timber,and plenty of room to live or build your new home.There's a 1991 M.H.for you to live in while you build, or replace it with another one.New flooring,certified wood stove,good roof.Site is set up with septic for larger home.Remove a few trees for a spectacular territorial view.Seller has cleared trails for your horses, tractor or 4 wheelers. Sounds like fun? Take a look!

For open house information, contact Christina Allen, Oregon First at 503-543-5221

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rsx2d_0bnMisXV00

114 Wilshire Way, Kelso, 98626

3 Beds 2 Baths | $325,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,484 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Single-story ranch on a corner lot in Aloha Park. This home features 3 beds/2 baths with small bonus room/den. Nice front living room area, large kitchen with pantry, eating bar & all SS appliances included, opens to generous sized dining room. Interior laundry room. Newer AC, furnace. Fully fenced backyard with patio and big grassy play area. Attached 2-car garage. Great location, easy I-5 access. Brand new Lexington Elementary nearby, close to Riverside Park and Cowlitz River access.

For open house information, contact Rick Sadle, Keller Williams Realty Professionals at 503-546-9955

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Services.

Longview News Flash

Longview News Flash

Longview, WA
With Longview News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free.

