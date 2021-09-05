On the hunt for a home in Grand Island? These houses are on the market
(Grand Island, NE) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Grand Island will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.
Check out these listings from our classifieds:
Sprawling ranch in NW area. Home features 5 bedrooms plus office all on main floor, 3 bath locations, two living spaces, large kitchen, huge wood deck off dining, master bath, huge fenced-in backyard, updated flooring, new roof, underground sprinkler system on well, city water/sewer, quite street and popular location.
For open house information, contact Casey Williams, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Da-Ly Realty at 308-384-1101
Affordable new construction in the new Millennial Estates Subdivision. 5 bedroom ranch style home with finished basement. Nice exterior deck. Includes sod/seed and underground sprinklers.
For open house information, contact Jeffrey Reed, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Da-Ly Realty at 308-384-1101
Very nice 4 bedroom plus an office, 3 bath one owner home! Large living room w/ vaulted ceiling & gas fireplace. Spacious kitchen/dining w/hickory cabinets. Main floor laundry w/abundant cabinets. California Closets. Brand new roof August 2021. Fenced corner lot with an "impressive" (30x34) heated & cooled garage with half bath. If garage space is important... take a look at this one!
For open house information, contact Sheila Reed, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Da-Ly Realty at 308-384-1101
So much SPACE!!!! This turnkey ranch style home sits on 1/2 an acre lot with a large 3 car garage, and over 3000 total square ft of living space. Large vaulted ceilings in the living room, dining room and kitchen, large master bedroom with ensuite, additional bathroom and 2 more bedrooms. Kitchen has been remodeled with quartz countertops, backsplash and LVP flooring. Come see all the updates.
For open house information, contact Stacie Holliday, Bancwise Realty at 402-323-6777
