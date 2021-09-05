On the hunt for a home in Grand Island? These houses are on the market

(Grand Island, NE) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Grand Island will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

4227 Utah, Grand Island, 68803 5 Beds 2 Baths | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,336 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Sprawling ranch in NW area. Home features 5 bedrooms plus office all on main floor, 3 bath locations, two living spaces, large kitchen, huge wood deck off dining, master bath, huge fenced-in backyard, updated flooring, new roof, underground sprinkler system on well, city water/sewer, quite street and popular location.

1511 Stonewood Ave, Grand Island, 68803 5 Beds 3 Baths | $392,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,410 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Affordable new construction in the new Millennial Estates Subdivision. 5 bedroom ranch style home with finished basement. Nice exterior deck. Includes sod/seed and underground sprinklers.

4043 Sandalwood Drive, Grand Island, 68803 4 Beds 4 Baths | $477,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,730 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Very nice 4 bedroom plus an office, 3 bath one owner home! Large living room w/ vaulted ceiling & gas fireplace. Spacious kitchen/dining w/hickory cabinets. Main floor laundry w/abundant cabinets. California Closets. Brand new roof August 2021. Fenced corner lot with an "impressive" (30x34) heated & cooled garage with half bath. If garage space is important... take a look at this one!

4607 Tara Pl, Grand Island, 68801 4 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,526 Square Feet | Built in 1997

So much SPACE!!!! This turnkey ranch style home sits on 1/2 an acre lot with a large 3 car garage, and over 3000 total square ft of living space. Large vaulted ceilings in the living room, dining room and kitchen, large master bedroom with ensuite, additional bathroom and 2 more bedrooms. Kitchen has been remodeled with quartz countertops, backsplash and LVP flooring. Come see all the updates.

