Grand Island, NE

On the hunt for a home in Grand Island? These houses are on the market

Grand Island News Flash
 4 days ago

(Grand Island, NE) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Grand Island will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BXevv_0bnMirem00

4227 Utah, Grand Island, 68803

5 Beds 2 Baths | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,336 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Sprawling ranch in NW area. Home features 5 bedrooms plus office all on main floor, 3 bath locations, two living spaces, large kitchen, huge wood deck off dining, master bath, huge fenced-in backyard, updated flooring, new roof, underground sprinkler system on well, city water/sewer, quite street and popular location.

For open house information, contact Casey Williams, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Da-Ly Realty at 308-384-1101

Copyright © 2021 Grand Island Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GIBORNE-20210746)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bbnDw_0bnMirem00

1511 Stonewood Ave, Grand Island, 68803

5 Beds 3 Baths | $392,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,410 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Affordable new construction in the new Millennial Estates Subdivision. 5 bedroom ranch style home with finished basement. Nice exterior deck. Includes sod/seed and underground sprinklers.

For open house information, contact Jeffrey Reed, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Da-Ly Realty at 308-384-1101

Copyright © 2021 Grand Island Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GIBORNE-20210726)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DhKp7_0bnMirem00

4043 Sandalwood Drive, Grand Island, 68803

4 Beds 4 Baths | $477,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,730 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Very nice 4 bedroom plus an office, 3 bath one owner home! Large living room w/ vaulted ceiling & gas fireplace. Spacious kitchen/dining w/hickory cabinets. Main floor laundry w/abundant cabinets. California Closets. Brand new roof August 2021. Fenced corner lot with an "impressive" (30x34) heated & cooled garage with half bath. If garage space is important... take a look at this one!

For open house information, contact Sheila Reed, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Da-Ly Realty at 308-384-1101

Copyright © 2021 Grand Island Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GIBORNE-20210729)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KKGg2_0bnMirem00

4607 Tara Pl, Grand Island, 68801

4 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,526 Square Feet | Built in 1997

So much SPACE!!!! This turnkey ranch style home sits on 1/2 an acre lot with a large 3 car garage, and over 3000 total square ft of living space. Large vaulted ceilings in the living room, dining room and kitchen, large master bedroom with ensuite, additional bathroom and 2 more bedrooms. Kitchen has been remodeled with quartz countertops, backsplash and LVP flooring. Come see all the updates.

For open house information, contact Stacie Holliday, Bancwise Realty at 402-323-6777

Copyright © 2021 Grand Island Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GIBORNE-20210673)

See more property details

Grand Island News Flash

With Grand Island News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

