CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Elmira, NY

On the hunt for a home in Elmira? These houses are on the market

Posted by 
Elmira Post
Elmira Post
 4 days ago

(Elmira, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Elmira will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bDjFL_0bnMiqm300

456 Reynolds Street, Elmira, 14904

4 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in None

Lots of bedrooms, and two full baths! The exterior has been freshly painted and the chimney will be freshly painted and plastered in September. 4 bedrooms & 2 full baths in this charming Cape Cod home. 2 Bedrooms and 1 bath on first floor and 2 bedrooms and bath located on second floor. Hardwood floors throughout. Fireplace in living room (unsure if it works). Brand new circuit breaker box installed 9 / 2019 .NEW FURNACE 12/19. Eat in kitchen.

For open house information, contact Joseph David Iles, Keller Williams Realty Southern Tier&Finger Lakes at 607-795-2900

Copyright © 2021 Elmira-Corning Regional Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARNY-263548)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UCpFZ_0bnMiqm300

445 Waverly Street, Waverly, 14892

4 Beds 4 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,821 Square Feet | Built in None

Sellers Motivated. This amazing home offers over 5000 sq./ft. of living space! Lots of possibilities here including potential for a home-based business. Centrally located in the Village of Waverly. Lots of off-street parking. A room for all of your hobbies, styles, and artistic expressions. This will be a short sale.

For open house information, contact Jonathan M. Lerche, RE/MAX In Motion at 607-277-1500

Copyright © 2021 Elmira-Corning Regional Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARNY-259122)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B79a0_0bnMiqm300

132 Boorom Pl, Horseheads, 14845

2 Beds 2 Baths | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,672 Square Feet | Built in None

Looking for a nice ranch on a quiet street in the village of Horseheads? Walk right into the cathedral ceilinged Dining room/Den with skylights and gas log wood stove, which opens up into an updated kitchen with newer appliances too. Large living room with hardwood floors and big windows provide for a light & bright space. Newer replacement windows throughout. Lower level offers additional living space with a large family/recreation room and 1/2 bath. Oversized 1 car attached garage. All of this on a large mature landscaped lot. BRAND NEW ROOF! (which was reason for previous buyers release)

For open house information, contact Julie A. Kucko, Signature Properties at 607-796-9817

Copyright © 2021 Elmira-Corning Regional Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-ECARNY-263727)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jeSlA_0bnMiqm300

14 Orchard Street, Waverly, 14892

3 Beds 2 Baths | $62,500 | Townhouse | 1,302 Square Feet | Built in 1909

Spacious 3-BR Townhouse located in quiet neighborhood. Close to schools and other amenities. Would be perfect for first time homebuyers or investment. Seller motivated.

For open house information, contact Kelly Sindoni, Coldwell Banker Preferred Properties at 570-888-2801

Copyright © 2021 Northern Mountains of Pennsylvania MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NCPBORPA-31635907)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Elmira Post

Elmira Post

Elmira, NY
94
Followers
222
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Elmira Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elmira, NY
Business
City
Bath, NY
Elmira, NY
Real Estate
City
Waverly, NY
City
Horseheads, NY
City
Elmira, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hobbies#Cape Cod#Open House#Art#Bedrooms 2#Signature Properties
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy