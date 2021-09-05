On the hunt for a home in Elmira? These houses are on the market

(Elmira, NY) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Elmira will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

456 Reynolds Street, Elmira, 14904 4 Beds 2 Baths | $89,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in None

Lots of bedrooms, and two full baths! The exterior has been freshly painted and the chimney will be freshly painted and plastered in September. 4 bedrooms & 2 full baths in this charming Cape Cod home. 2 Bedrooms and 1 bath on first floor and 2 bedrooms and bath located on second floor. Hardwood floors throughout. Fireplace in living room (unsure if it works). Brand new circuit breaker box installed 9 / 2019 .NEW FURNACE 12/19. Eat in kitchen.

445 Waverly Street, Waverly, 14892 4 Beds 4 Baths | $120,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,821 Square Feet | Built in None

Sellers Motivated. This amazing home offers over 5000 sq./ft. of living space! Lots of possibilities here including potential for a home-based business. Centrally located in the Village of Waverly. Lots of off-street parking. A room for all of your hobbies, styles, and artistic expressions. This will be a short sale.

132 Boorom Pl, Horseheads, 14845 2 Beds 2 Baths | $134,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,672 Square Feet | Built in None

Looking for a nice ranch on a quiet street in the village of Horseheads? Walk right into the cathedral ceilinged Dining room/Den with skylights and gas log wood stove, which opens up into an updated kitchen with newer appliances too. Large living room with hardwood floors and big windows provide for a light & bright space. Newer replacement windows throughout. Lower level offers additional living space with a large family/recreation room and 1/2 bath. Oversized 1 car attached garage. All of this on a large mature landscaped lot. BRAND NEW ROOF! (which was reason for previous buyers release)

14 Orchard Street, Waverly, 14892 3 Beds 2 Baths | $62,500 | Townhouse | 1,302 Square Feet | Built in 1909

Spacious 3-BR Townhouse located in quiet neighborhood. Close to schools and other amenities. Would be perfect for first time homebuyers or investment. Seller motivated.

