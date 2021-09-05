House hunt Salina: See what’s on the market now

(Salina, KS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Salina than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

1214 S Ninth, Salina, 67401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $133,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,889 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Awesome location with a great price. Lots of living space and storage area in this charming home with wood floors and wood trim. Built in wood Hutch in dining area. Large fenced in back yard, wood and chain link fencing. 3 Bedrooms, one non code large bedroom, or recreation room in the basement. Covered front porch, brick patio in back yard. Over sized one car garage, with 10 foot high garage door. Centrally located close to downtown and the mall areas. All I can say is adorable endearing home!

2713 Covey Lane, Salina, 67401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,542 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Another beautiful home constructed by TWI Homes in the popular Meadowlark school area. Three bedrooms, two bathrooms, three car garage and 1542 sq ft of finished living space. Split and open floor plan. Mast bedroom has 3/4 bath and large walk-in closet and there is plenty of space to relax! The other two bedrooms share the hall four-piece bath and the laundry is conveniently located between these bedrooms. The basement is unfinished and may be finished for extra money.

517 S 11Th St., Salina, 67401 2 Beds 1 Bath | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 917 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Nicely updated cottage home in central Salina. Spacious living room and dining room, highlighted by lots of natural light, new paint and hard wood floors. There are two main floor bedrooms that have updated ceiling fans, and are connected by an oversized walkthrough closet. The kitchen is large, with ample counter and cabinet space. The updated bath can be accessed through the kitchen, or the larger main floor bedroom, and features new flooring, fixtures and paint. Off the kitchen is the main floor laundry area, and a separate staircase that goes to the basement, which also has a rec room and bonus area finished. The large mature lot features a fenced in back yard with lots of tree shade and flower beds. Also added was a concrete slab and basketball goal, but could be used as a great patio/entertaining area.

2222 Pinecrest Circle, Salina, 67401 3 Beds 4 Baths | $675,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,260 Square Feet | Built in 2006

One of Salina's most unique and beautiful homes. Over 3,000 sq. ft. of living space in the basement & over 5000 sq. ft. of living area over all. Timber frame construction, open kitchen with granite countertops. Hand scraped Alderwood floors. 2 fireplaces, beautiful finished walk-out basement with a wet bar, game area and workshop. Fabulous view of the 13th fairway, safe room, deck and patio, 3 car over-sized garage, along with too many additional features to list.a

