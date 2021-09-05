Check out these Fort Walton Beach homes on the market

(Fort Walton Beach, FL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Fort Walton Beach will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

800 Pinedale Road, Fort Walton Beach, 32547 3 Beds 2 Baths | $306,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,557 Square Feet | Built in 1972

NEW ROOF in August! Wow! What a nice brick home that has been loved! Formal Living and Formal Dining. Family Room and Kitchen. 2 car rear entry garage. Nice corner lot. Copper wiring. Tile floors thru-out except bedrooms are carpeted. Back yard is full of beautiful trees with lots of birds. Seller is providing an Old Republic Home Warranty for $510. Buyers to verify all data and dimensions.

1030 Highway 98, Destin, 32541 2 Beds 2 Baths | $599,000 | Condominium | 980 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Gulf Views! Quick 1 Minute walk to BEACH & 30 seconds to Pool! The first floor condos at Silver Dunes are the most POPULAR! If you enjoy spending time outdoors this large balcony is just for you! Enough room for outdoor dining and additional seating. Silver Dunes is a low density resort and is not overcrowded! Beach Hut is now serving food and drinks (Beer too!) EXPEREINCE THE BEST OF DESTIN! A TRUE HIDDEN GEM! The resort of Silver Dunes HAS IT ALL! UNCROWDED BEACH, game room, tennis, GATED (Security guard during Season), pool is BEACHSIDE, BBQ grills, LOW DENSITY, Fitness Center, Ice Machines, Take One/Leave One Program for beach floats, sand toys, etc., planned summer activities and one storage locker right near the beach is INCLUDED!

Tbd Sandalwood Drive, Destin, 32541 10 Beds 6 Baths | $1,399,000 | Single Family Attached | 5,470 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Two brand new duplexes will be build on the property. Total of four units. Each unit is 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom, 2 car garage. Price and square footage is per duplex.

153 Bent Arrow Drive, Destin, 32541 2 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Attached | 1,250 Square Feet | Built in 1981

This 2 bedroom 2 bath townhouse is centrally located in the heart of Destin; close to shopping, restaurants and entertainment. Property has a new roof.

