Check out these homes for sale in Mt Pleasant now

(Mt Pleasant, MI) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Mt Pleasant than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

3012 Sequoia Drive, Lake Isabella, 48893 3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Listing is for informational purposes only. This 3 bed, 2 full bath home is located in the Village of Lake Isabella. The home sits on .48 acres and totals 1700 sqft. Parcel #22-077-00-046-00 is included in the sale of this property for an ADDITIONAL .25 acres. There's a 40x30 pole barn and 2 sheds on site. All 3 outbuildings have electricity. The pole barn and 12x25 shed are also heated. Residences of this subdivision can purchase dock space on Lake Isabella. Lake Isabella is an 800 acre All Sports Lake. Amenities include: 20 waterfront parks, 3 gated boat launches, 380 dock spaces, 2 tennis courts, horseshoe pits, basketball hoops, volleyball courts, playground equipment, 7 pavilions with picnic tables, etc.

3824 E Millbrook, Mt Pleasant, 48858 3 Beds 1 Bath | $110,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,105 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Country living just out of town. Welcome to this 3 bedroom, 1 bath home on 1 acre. Buyers will enjoy the attached 2 car garage, large living room, main floor laundry and close to the rails for trails bike path. This home has only had one owner is ready for your own personal touches. Home has been pre- inspected and a home warranty is available.

1317 Highland, Mt Pleasant, 48858 3 Beds 2 Baths | $142,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,157 Square Feet | Built in 1940

WITH LOW INVENTORY FOR SINGLE FAMILY HOMES, IT MIGHT BE TIME TO THINK OUTSIDE THE BOX AND LOOK AT THIS RANCH CONVERTED DUPLEX. CURRENTLY SET UP AS A LICENSED DUPLEX, BUT THE RIGHT BUYER COULD EASILY CONVERT THIS BACK TO SINGLE 3 BEDROOM HOME(ONE COMMON WALL) AND FETCH SOME GREAT SWEAT EQUITY. THE HOUSE BOASTS A 2 STALL GARAGE, FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT, A NICE SIZED BACKYARD ON A 1/3 ACRE LOT, AND IS LOCATED ON A QUIET TREE LINED STREET!

4641 Cardinal Drive, Mt Pleasant, 48858 3 Beds 3 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,750 Square Feet | Built in 1976

This gorgeous home is located in a wonderful area, and was recently updated throughout. Acacia wood floors welcome guests to both the living room and dining room where you can relax in front of the stone wood-burning fireplace, or enjoy spending time with family and friends in the kitchen. This home is perfect for a those who love to cook. The kitchen has an abundance of granite counter space, and the house even has a wood burning pizza oven! If you want some solitude just head to your master suite featuring a large en-suite bathroom with luxury multi-head walk-in shower, and ample closet space. The lower level features an additional bedroom suite and a large family room. This stunning home also has plenty of space outside for you to entertain and relax on your stamped-concrete patio with a custom-built charcoal grill. This home is made for creating memories, and is ready for you to start making your own.

