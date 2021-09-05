Check out these homes on the Crossville market now

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crossville, TN

Crossville Daily
 4 days ago

(Crossville, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Crossville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

6998 Plateau Rd, Crossville, 38571

3 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Mobile Home | 1,188 Square Feet | Built in 2004

nice 3br-2bath doublewide with 1188 sq ft all new laminate floors thru out the home, new interior doors, new granite countertops ,the home has been completely repainted, Heat/AC been checked out and in good working condition, all new appliances (range/oven, dishwasher, microwave and refrig) it has a utility room, front and side open porches, new gutters and downspouts, it has a metal roof, this home sets on .77 acres so it comes with a large yard. MUST SEE!!! Won't last long (This home does not set on a solid foundation) (Buyer to verify all information before buying

2136 Keno Drive, Crossville, 38572

2 Beds 2 Baths | $330,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,646 Square Feet | Built in 1989

BEAUTIFUL home in Lake Tansi. Freshly painted interior and exterior, even garage floor! BRAND NEW Quartz kitchen countertops, 2 decks - 1 from dining area and 1 from bonus/game room. Stainless appliances in the kitchen, new carpet throughout. This home is definitely ready for entertaining with not only the game room, but also another large bonus room! Skylights keep the house bright and high ceilings give a wonderful openness to the living spaces. Potting shelves in the game room and second bonus room. Extra large half acre lot! Call today for your private tour.

2958 Possum Trot Road, Grandview, 37337

3 Beds 3 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,672 Square Feet | Built in 1993

COUNTRY LIVING WITH A MOUNTAIN VIEW and 2+ ACRES!! Escape the city and enjoy this ranch style home that offers a split bedroom concept with 3 bedrooms, 2 and 1/2 baths, large kitchen with lots of cabinets and will include the refrigerator and range. There is a spacious living room with a wood burning stove, a separate laundry room with extra shelving for storage, and an additional room that would make the perfect family room/den or craft area. Relax on the covered front porch, overlooking the amazing views and a small pond. Call for your private showing today!!

461 John Myers Rd, Crossville, 38572

3 Beds 2 Baths | $1,350,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,315 Square Feet | Built in 1964

MAGNIFICENT 126.3 ACRE FARM WITH THE MOST BEAUTIFUL MOUNTAIN VIEWS!! ALL-BRICK home, 2315 sq ft with 3 bedrooms, 2 updated baths, large den, sunroom, 1 car attached & 2 car ALL BRICK detached garage w/ storage. Updates: Metal roof on 05/19, HVAC 03/18, Well pump on 04/21 (w/5-year warranty), all new water lines 09/13. Currently well water, city water lines have already been run to the property, would just need to be hooked up. The land is 90% cleared and completely fenced, it has 5 stocked ponds, Farmer's Creek runs through, 4 barns (2 of the barns in good shape, and 2 need some TLC). The backyard features a mini-Orchard with Fruit & Nut Trees. Seller requests a Letter of Pre-qualification or proof of funds before viewing. Buyer to verify all information before making an informed offer.

