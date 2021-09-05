Take a look at these homes on the market in Klamath Falls

(Klamath Falls, OR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Klamath Falls will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

5640 Jennifer Lane, Klamath Falls, 97603 4 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,946 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Large 4 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath home on a nice lot on a dead end street. This home has a two car garage with a 18/2 bath and an enclosed breezeway leading to the home, that adds extra space for storage, exercise room, etc. Enjoy the open floor plan with both a living room area and a family room. Dining area has large windows that look out into the yard and the kitchen has a breakfast bar. The bedrooms are large with great closet space and the primary bedroom and bath are separate from the others. The large backyard is fenced with a few sheds and the front yard has a nice hand stamped patio with a lighted pergola.

For open house information, contact Kelly A Dupuis, Fisher Nicholson Realty, LLC at 541-884-1717

5469 Summerfield Way, Klamath Falls, 97603 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,232 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Low maintenance yard, water & sewer covered by $30 HOA fees. This 3 bedroom 2 bath home has gas heat and attached garage. Open floor plan from kitchen to living room.

For open house information, contact Terry K Nash, Coldwell Banker Holman Premier at 541-884-1343

7105 Ruth Court, Klamath Falls, 97603 2 Beds 2 Baths | $117,500 | Manufactured Home | 1,488 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Well kept manufactured home with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Spacious living area and kitchen. Backs up to a common area. Fee is $150.00 Annually for the Country Green Estates.

For open house information, contact Jill C Russel, Exp Realty at 888-814-9613

5006 S Etna Street, Klamath Falls, 97603 2 Beds 1 Bath | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,154 Square Feet | Built in 1949

This 2 bedroom 1 bath home has recently been remodeled. Kitchen & appliances, cabinetry, counter tops, interior paint. New vinyl in Kitchen, Laundry and Bath. Bedrooms have original wood that has been refinished. All other area's are laminated wood. This home has a well manicured yard, back yard is fully fenced and has a storage shed. Extra Parking. Roof and water heater 3 yrs old.

For open house information, contact Cathy Ferreira, Keller Williams at 541-913-2302