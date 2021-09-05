CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roswell, NM

Check out these homes on the Roswell market now

Posted by 
Roswell Today
Roswell Today
 4 days ago

(Roswell, NM) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Roswell will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZMira_0bnMih4k00

606 N Delaware Avenue, Roswell, 88201

3 Beds 2 Baths | $160,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,731 Square Feet | Built in 1980

This home is located within walking distance from Calhoun Park. 3 bedroom, 1/34 baths with living room and family room. Spacious yard area with a garage /workshop. Home has been priced under a recent appraisal to reflect some repairs the home needs. Definitely would be great for a self improvement person. Owner will not make any repairs. Offers are welcomed! Buyer to verify age of home.

For open house information, contact Ty L Rising-foster, Cripple Creek Realty, LLC at 575-343-5980

Copyright © 2021 Multiple Listing & Information Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LASCRUCES-2100559)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O0VMm_0bnMih4k00

7 London Court, Roswell, 88201

4 Beds 2 Baths | $397,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,644 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Welcome home to this Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 car garage --You don't want to miss this Open concept kitchen/Living with fireplace and Pantry --The entranceway offers tall ceilings and a chandelier with two living areas and a formal dining The Master bedroom is isolated with Master bathroom with 2 walk-in closets, separate shower and separate bath The back yard is spacious and offers a covered patio Call today for your private showing

For open house information, contact Chad Bridges, Keller Williams - Lubbock at 806-771-7710

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11898514)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H4xYg_0bnMih4k00

903 West Pine Lodge, Roswell, 88201

3 Beds 2 Baths | $187,500 | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in None

Country living close to town! Spacious three bedroom two bath home of one owner! Looking for space? This is it! Has a detached two car garage. Storage shed in the back. Fabulous neighbors. Ready for its new owner!

For open house information, contact Daisy Olaguez, NextHome Enchantment Realty at 575-910-0827

Copyright © 2021 NextHome, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NEXTHOME-188372)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Roswell Today

Roswell Today

Roswell, NM
171
Followers
199
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Roswell Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Roswell, NM
Roswell, NM
Business
Roswell, NM
Real Estate
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Welcome Home#Country Living#Art#Cripple Creek Realty#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy