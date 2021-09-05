Take a look at these homes on the market in Waterloo

(Waterloo, IA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Waterloo will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

8142 Waverly, Cedar Falls, 50613 2 Beds 0 Bath | $99,000 | Single Family Residence | 868 Square Feet | Built in 1941

Taking back ups, call agent. Great little home located on a hard surface across from the Cedar Falls Gun Club. This home needs some updates but could be super cute and cozy. It has two bedrooms, one bath and main floor laundry. Two stall detached garage and small garden shed.

120 Cathy Jean, Waterloo, 50701 2 Beds 2 Baths | $349,900 | Condominium | 1,479 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Quality and comfort are yours in this amazing condo offering! Located in a growing community and situated near Sunnyside Country Club, this phenomenal condo features well-appointed selections and a wide-open floor plan. You will enjoy the beautiful kitchen with ample counter space and stunning cabinetry. The living space is so great to come home to and is ideal for both entertaining or everyday living and features a fireplace. The main floor features two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. The master suite boasts a walk-in closet and beautiful ensuite. The main floor also features a formal dining space with access to the rear patio. Other amenities include an attached two stall garage, main floor laundry and full unfinished lower level loaded with potential for future living space. See it today!

2608 Heather Lane, Waterloo, 50701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $267,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,936 Square Feet | Built in 1993

AMAZING OFFERING RIGHT HERE! Don't miss out on this ranch home w/3 bedrooms and 1.75 baths. Walk into a welcoming living area with lots of natural light and beautiful windows-this opens up to the formal dining area with more windows and then a breakfast bar that is between dining room and kitchen! Kitchen offer skylights, lots of cupboard space and a view into the large back yard! Den is off the kitchen with a 4-season sunroom that also has a view of the backyard which is beautiful! Owners suite also offer bathroom with double sinks and some great space. 3rd bedroom in lower level and an open canvas for you to create in this great sized basement. Oversized double garage and this home also sits on a lot and 1/2. Do not miss this opportunity!

1317 Williston, Waterloo, 50702 3 Beds 2 Baths | $92,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,056 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Vacant and easy to show. Great dining room and living room area with this two story. Extra half bath just off the kitchen. Two car attached garage. Main floor laundry. Good roof and aluminum siding. A lot of square feet for the price! Call today for a showing!

