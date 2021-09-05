Take a look at these homes on the Delano market now

(Delano, CA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Delano. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

25755 Avenue 100, Terra Bella, 93270 3 Beds 2 Baths | $350,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,210 Square Feet | Built in 1950

A Great country property with over 9.1 acres of land with 2 homes. One has 3 bedroom 2 bath and the back unit has 2 bed 1 bath. Also include in the sell is APN # 304-150-044-000 with 2.07 acres for a total of 11+ acres!!!!

For open house information, contact Teresa Valle, Five Star Realty at 559-527-1500

716 Rio Caribe Court, Mcfarland, 93250 3 Beds 2 Baths | $270,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,311 Square Feet | Built in 2015

Great 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom McFarland home with nice curb appeal! The backyard is a generous size and full of potential! Affordable price point! Call your Realtor for a showing.

For open house information, contact Marie Meza, Keller Williams Fresno at 559-432-5533

2120 18Th Avenue, Delano, 93215 4 Beds 2 Baths | $329,700 | Single Family Residence | 1,366 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Prime Location, Quiet Neighborhood. 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, 3 car garage. Lots of decent upgrades. New patio permitted. New Kitchen appliances. New recess lighting. Beautiful flooring, modern bathrooms, pride of ownership.

For open house information, contact Susan Blanza, Watson Realty at 661-327-5161

8447 Road 228, Terra Bella, 93270 3 Beds 2 Baths | $375,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,423 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Country living!!!! Take a look at this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on 4.99 acres with fabulous view of the Sierras!! There is room for all your projects including horses, goats, chickens... you name it! This home had a 60 year metal roof and new central heating and cooling system installed in 2015. There are dual pane windows and added insulation. You will enjoy your morning coffee on the wisteria covered porch. The living area has a rock fireplace with insert which opens to dining area and kitchen with unique wood counters. There is laminate flooring in living area and bedrooms and wood flooring in the kitchen. The 2 car garage is currently being used as a bonus room, but could be converted back to a garage. The master bath was recently remodeled. The hoop barn is great for storage! Looking for a great location, room-to-roam and privacy? This is it!!!

For open house information, contact Sarah Catalina, Keller Williams Realty Tulare at 559-733-4100