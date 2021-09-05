Sebring-curious? These homes are on the market

(Sebring, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Sebring than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

209 S Camphor Loop, Avon Park, 33825 2 Beds 2 Baths | $87,900 | Mobile Home | 728 Square Feet | Built in 1990

BEAUTIFUL MOVE IN READY MOBILE HOME ON OWNED LAND! VERY NICE COMMUNITY WITH NO AGE RESTRICTIONS OR HOA’S. THIS SPOTLESS FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM 1/1/2 BATH HAS MANY UPDATES INCLUDING NEW VINYL SIDING, DOUBLE PANE WINDOWS, SLIDING GLASS DOOR, EXTERIOR DOOR, METAL ROOF, WATER HEATER, WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING AND WALK IN SHOWER. NO WORK NEEDED JUST MOVE RIGHT IN! ENJOY SPENDING TIME IN THE KITCHEN WITH THIS OPEN CONCEPT LIVING, EATING AND KITCHEN AREA FEATURING A PRETTY BAY WINDOW AND NICE BAR AREA FOR EXTA SEATING. YOU WILL LOVE THE SPACIOUS FLORIDA ROOM AND BIG LAUNDRY ROOM WITH GREAT STORAGE AND WASHER & DRYER ARE INCLUDED. THERE IS A LARGE SHED, LARGE CARPORT AND DECK OFF THE SLIDING DOOR. MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TO COME SEE THIS GREAT PROPERTY TODAY! WON’T LAST LONG!

For open house information, contact Sherri Mason, Keller Williams of Highlands County at 863-658-3780

1210 Garland Avenue, Sebring, 33875 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,504 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Magnificent home nestled on a beautiful corner lot in Harder Hall. This home has a brand-new roof and Samsung appliances and features a split 3-bedroom floor plan with 2 full baths. The kitchen opens to the living room with high vaulted ceilings and plenty of space to entertain or relax at home for a weekend movie. The master bedroom has an on-suite, with walk-in closet and a dedicated space for your jewelry or makeup vanity. Enjoy watching your two & four legged kids run around the fenced yard. The schools zoned for this address are: Cracker Trail Elementary, Sebring Middle & High School. Check it out today!

For open house information, contact Ralph Harvey, ListWithFreedom.com at 855-456-4945

1032 Greenway Terrace, Sebring, 33876 3 Beds 2 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,940 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Looking for the perfect place to relax by the pool? Welcome Home !! This home has so much to offer; it even includes the lot next door. As soon as you pull onto the painted driveway you will be impressed with the well manicured yard, beautiful landscaping, metal roof and the screen enclosed entryway. You will have plenty of space to store your hot rod, his and her vehicles in your 3 car garage and double doors on the side for the golf cart. There is also a large shed out back for all your storage needs. This spacious split floor plan home has so many great features. All tile and laminate flooring through out, vaulted ceilings, custom window treatments, tile countertops in Kitchen with beautiful tile back splash, appliances included. Breakfast area is open to the kitchen, and a formal dining space that is perfectly located. The master suite is large enough for a king size bed, Dresser, chest and night stands with space to spare. Master bath has cultured marble double sinks with a vanity area to pull up a stool and a large cultured marble walk-in shower. The super-sized guest bathroom features a tub with tile. Laundry room is inside just off the kitchen with laundry sink. Front load washer and dryer are included. This floor plan features 3 sliding glass doors making it accessible from any room. The spacious family room has lots of windows looking out to the heated caged-in pool, with a private back yard ready for family and friends to gather. The list goes on and on with this beautiful home. It is sure to impress, a well maintained clean and move in ready.

For open house information, contact Susan Farley, BHHS Florida Properties Group at 863-402-5701

6733 Heavitree Drive, Sebring, 33876 3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,695 Square Feet | Built in 2021

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION IN PROGRESS IN THE BEAUTIFUL SPRING LAKE COMMUNITY. DON’T MISS YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO OWN THIS LUXURY HOME. YOU WILL LOVE THE OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN WITH SOARING 10FT CEILINGS. THIS QUALITY CONSTRUCTION BOAST A SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SPLIT DESIGN FOR PLENTY OF SPACE AND PRIVACY. THE AMAZING KITCHEN FEATURES WHITE CABINETRY, HUGE ISLAND, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING A RANGE THAT WILL BE VENTED TO THE EXTERIOR IF GAS COOKING IS DESIRED. THIS HOME IS PERFECT FOR FAMILY TIME AND ENTERTAINING WITH A CATHEDRAL CEILING OVER THE MAIN LIVING SPACE IN THE KITCHEN, DINING AND LIVING AREAS WHICH ARE ALL OPEN CONCEPT WITH BEAUTIFUL DOORS LEADING TO THE LANAI AND OVERLOOKING THE CANAL. THE MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES DUAL SINKS, SOAKER TUB, WALK IN SHOWER AND A LARGE WALK IN CLOSET. THE MASTER BEDROOM ALSO PROVIDES ACCESS TO THE LANAI. YOU WILL LOVE THE INDOOR LAUNDRY WITH SEPARATE SINK. PLUS A 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH GOLF CART GARAGE. IN SPRING LAKE YOU ARE CLOSE TO LAKES, FISHING, GOLFING, RESTAURANTS, ECO PARK, BARK PARK, TENNIS COURTS, PLAYGROUND, BASKETBALL COURTS AND SO MUCH MORE. THIS HOME HAS TOO MANY FEATURES TO LIST! CALL NOW FOR MORE DETAILS AND PICK YOUR FINISHING DETAILS ON THIS GORGEOUS HOME. **PHOTOS ARE RENDERINGS OF THE HOME TO BE BUILT.

For open house information, contact Sherri Mason, Keller Williams of Highlands County at 863-658-3780