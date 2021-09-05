CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sebring, FL

Sebring-curious? These homes are on the market

Posted by 
Sebring News Alert
Sebring News Alert
 4 days ago

(Sebring, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Sebring than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KRZeC_0bnMieQZ00

209 S Camphor Loop, Avon Park, 33825

2 Beds 2 Baths | $87,900 | Mobile Home | 728 Square Feet | Built in 1990

BEAUTIFUL MOVE IN READY MOBILE HOME ON OWNED LAND! VERY NICE COMMUNITY WITH NO AGE RESTRICTIONS OR HOA’S. THIS SPOTLESS FURNISHED 2 BEDROOM 1/1/2 BATH HAS MANY UPDATES INCLUDING NEW VINYL SIDING, DOUBLE PANE WINDOWS, SLIDING GLASS DOOR, EXTERIOR DOOR, METAL ROOF, WATER HEATER, WOOD LAMINATE FLOORING AND WALK IN SHOWER. NO WORK NEEDED JUST MOVE RIGHT IN! ENJOY SPENDING TIME IN THE KITCHEN WITH THIS OPEN CONCEPT LIVING, EATING AND KITCHEN AREA FEATURING A PRETTY BAY WINDOW AND NICE BAR AREA FOR EXTA SEATING. YOU WILL LOVE THE SPACIOUS FLORIDA ROOM AND BIG LAUNDRY ROOM WITH GREAT STORAGE AND WASHER & DRYER ARE INCLUDED. THERE IS A LARGE SHED, LARGE CARPORT AND DECK OFF THE SLIDING DOOR. MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TO COME SEE THIS GREAT PROPERTY TODAY! WON’T LAST LONG!

For open house information, contact Sherri Mason, Keller Williams of Highlands County at 863-658-3780

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSFL-281842)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C2tV2_0bnMieQZ00

1210 Garland Avenue, Sebring, 33875

3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,504 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Magnificent home nestled on a beautiful corner lot in Harder Hall. This home has a brand-new roof and Samsung appliances and features a split 3-bedroom floor plan with 2 full baths. The kitchen opens to the living room with high vaulted ceilings and plenty of space to entertain or relax at home for a weekend movie. The master bedroom has an on-suite, with walk-in closet and a dedicated space for your jewelry or makeup vanity. Enjoy watching your two & four legged kids run around the fenced yard. The schools zoned for this address are: Cracker Trail Elementary, Sebring Middle & High School. Check it out today!

For open house information, contact Ralph Harvey, ListWithFreedom.com at 855-456-4945

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSFL-282094)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TXR6N_0bnMieQZ00

1032 Greenway Terrace, Sebring, 33876

3 Beds 2 Baths | $365,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,940 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Looking for the perfect place to relax by the pool? Welcome Home !! This home has so much to offer; it even includes the lot next door. As soon as you pull onto the painted driveway you will be impressed with the well manicured yard, beautiful landscaping, metal roof and the screen enclosed entryway. You will have plenty of space to store your hot rod, his and her vehicles in your 3 car garage and double doors on the side for the golf cart. There is also a large shed out back for all your storage needs. This spacious split floor plan home has so many great features. All tile and laminate flooring through out, vaulted ceilings, custom window treatments, tile countertops in Kitchen with beautiful tile back splash, appliances included. Breakfast area is open to the kitchen, and a formal dining space that is perfectly located. The master suite is large enough for a king size bed, Dresser, chest and night stands with space to spare. Master bath has cultured marble double sinks with a vanity area to pull up a stool and a large cultured marble walk-in shower. The super-sized guest bathroom features a tub with tile. Laundry room is inside just off the kitchen with laundry sink. Front load washer and dryer are included. This floor plan features 3 sliding glass doors making it accessible from any room. The spacious family room has lots of windows looking out to the heated caged-in pool, with a private back yard ready for family and friends to gather. The list goes on and on with this beautiful home. It is sure to impress, a well maintained clean and move in ready.

For open house information, contact Susan Farley, BHHS Florida Properties Group at 863-402-5701

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSFL-282478)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZtOLI_0bnMieQZ00

6733 Heavitree Drive, Sebring, 33876

3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,695 Square Feet | Built in 2021

BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION IN PROGRESS IN THE BEAUTIFUL SPRING LAKE COMMUNITY. DON’T MISS YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO OWN THIS LUXURY HOME. YOU WILL LOVE THE OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN WITH SOARING 10FT CEILINGS. THIS QUALITY CONSTRUCTION BOAST A SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH SPLIT DESIGN FOR PLENTY OF SPACE AND PRIVACY. THE AMAZING KITCHEN FEATURES WHITE CABINETRY, HUGE ISLAND, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING A RANGE THAT WILL BE VENTED TO THE EXTERIOR IF GAS COOKING IS DESIRED. THIS HOME IS PERFECT FOR FAMILY TIME AND ENTERTAINING WITH A CATHEDRAL CEILING OVER THE MAIN LIVING SPACE IN THE KITCHEN, DINING AND LIVING AREAS WHICH ARE ALL OPEN CONCEPT WITH BEAUTIFUL DOORS LEADING TO THE LANAI AND OVERLOOKING THE CANAL. THE MASTER BEDROOM FEATURES DUAL SINKS, SOAKER TUB, WALK IN SHOWER AND A LARGE WALK IN CLOSET. THE MASTER BEDROOM ALSO PROVIDES ACCESS TO THE LANAI. YOU WILL LOVE THE INDOOR LAUNDRY WITH SEPARATE SINK. PLUS A 2 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE WITH GOLF CART GARAGE. IN SPRING LAKE YOU ARE CLOSE TO LAKES, FISHING, GOLFING, RESTAURANTS, ECO PARK, BARK PARK, TENNIS COURTS, PLAYGROUND, BASKETBALL COURTS AND SO MUCH MORE. THIS HOME HAS TOO MANY FEATURES TO LIST! CALL NOW FOR MORE DETAILS AND PICK YOUR FINISHING DETAILS ON THIS GORGEOUS HOME. **PHOTOS ARE RENDERINGS OF THE HOME TO BE BUILT.

For open house information, contact Sherri Mason, Keller Williams of Highlands County at 863-658-3780

Copyright © 2021 Heartland Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HMLSFL-281244)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Sebring News Alert

Sebring News Alert

Sebring, FL
173
Followers
200
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sebring News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
Sebring, FL
Business
Sebring, FL
Real Estate
City
Sebring, FL
State
Florida State
County
Highlands County, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glass Tile#Kitchen Design#Mobile Home#Welcome Home#Restaurants#Hoa S#Heater#Wood Laminate Flooring#Washer Dryer#Listwithfreedom Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Los Angeles County, CAtheeastsiderla.com

A Fully Remodeled Modern Eagle Rock Bungalow

$4,250/month | 2 beds 1 bath| 875 sqft | 700 sqft Private Yard. Welcome home to this stunning, brand new, 2 bedroom home in the heart of Eagle Rock. The completely remodeled gorgeous property is located north of Colorado Blvd and walking distance from all your favorite spots. 5135 Eagle...
Posted by
KICK AM 1530

Everything Left Inside $80 Million Glass Mansion in Missouri

This $80 million mansion has is a step back in time and is covered in glass windows. Located in Branson West, Missouri and overlooks Table Rock Lake. At first glance you would think that this is a hotel, but nope this is a home that was built in 1990 by Robert Plaster, founder and former chief executive officer of Empire Gas. The home is an enormous five level, 25,000 square foot glass home. In addition to the 20+-car garage (which is 8,000 square feet), the house has four offices, 12 guest suites, 2 master bedroom suites, a helicopter landing pad (cause why not), and a shooting range.
Lake Ozark, MOlakeexpo.com

2610 Arrowhead Estates Rd, Lake Ozark, Missouri 65049

HISTORY.OPPORTUNITY.VIEWS.Edgewater Estates, famously known as “The Concrete House”, is a truly unique home built into the limestone bluff on 17 MM in the heart of Lake Ozark. Drive through the private gate to this six-level home that was designed after Frank Lloyd Wright’s organic architecture, which integrates a home with its natural surroundings. Builder Roger Sandfort anchored the cantilever balconies into rock beneath & behind the home. Today, this house is an elegant investment property that has been used for family vacations, large weddings, and executive retreats. This extravagant home is 6 bed/9 bath (5 bedrooms being ensuite), with 8000 sqft of living space & 5000 sqft of outdoor space with panoramic main channel views. The great room has 180 degree view of the main channel, floor to ceiling windows, vaulted ceilings, & sliding doors that lead out to the patio with a suspended swimming pool. The lower level is equipped with a lavish bar & lounge that is right at water level.
homedit.com

How to Choose the Best Basement Lighting for Your Home

Just because it’s your basement, doesn’t mean you can’t have a bright and inviting environment. If you are looking for the best basement lighting for your home, you’ve come to the right place. We have a detailed article full of all the different kinds of basement lighting you should consider.
Twin Falls, IDPosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

It’s Crazy What Each Square Foot of House is Worth Right Now in Twin Falls, ID

The prices of houses are all over the place right now. The craziest part to me is that the price doesn't always seem to make sense compared to the size, age, or current condition of the building. Everything is just priced really high, even tiny houses. It used to mean something if you said you were living in a $500,000 house. Now that could mean you actually live in a nice, big 2,600 square foot house with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Or, it could mean you live in a considerably smaller house with only 1,900 square feet of space.
Home & Gardenbdmag.com

New Homes Improve Your Health

It’s our duty to reiterate healthier home features to prospective buyers. New homes improve resident health in many ways, from reducing mold and odor to circulating healthier air throughout the house. Let’s spread the great news!. Here are three steps you can take to increase new home sales:. Sell the...
Home & GardenPosted by
Redfin

How to Prepare for a Home Appraisal: 9 Tips to Maximize Your Home’s Value

The home appraisal is your last chance to ensure your home’s value comes in as high as possible, which is especially important since most offers you’ll receive will be contingent on the buyer acquiring financing from a mortgage lender. Basically, the higher your home appraisal is, the smoother the home selling transition will be. Taking the time to prepare your home for an appraisal is your best chance of increasing your home appraisal value, and here are nine things you can do to prepare.
Interior DesignEffingham Daily News

How to maintain hardwood floors

Hardwood floors have long been sought after by home buyers. In its 2019 "Remodeling Impact Report," the National Association of Realtors revealed that new wood flooring was the fourth most popular project to attract buyers. Of course, hardwood floors aren't just for buyers. Homeowners who already have hardwood floors know...
Interior DesignConnecticut Post

Renovating your home? Don't forget the heating and cooling system

(BPT) - As the pandemic continues to keep many Americans in their houses, home improvement projects are on the rise. With long durations of time spent at home, more homeowners value a comfortable and functional living space. Today, renovation and repair are preferred by 61% of people over relocation. One...
Interior Designhartfordcitynewstimes.com

Transform your outdoor space with these 6 room concepts

(BPT) - Homeowners’ preferences are shifting, with 90% of Americans agreeing their outdoor space is more valuable than ever before. Before the pandemic, they looked to build entertainment areas, focusing on hosting large and mid-size get-togethers. Now, homeowners’ interests are leaning toward outdoor spaces that play a more integral role in their everyday lives, addressing restoration, relaxation and connection.
ShoppingPosted by
Mashed

Aldi Shoppers Are So Impressed By This Patio Table, They're Bringing It Inside

"I'm home in the middle of the day, and I got patio furniture in my living room," Chandler Bing once said in a memorable episode of "Friends." Though the scene may technically be fictional, it's generally understood that patio furniture doesn't exactly scream "fine dining" — and if your kitchen happens to be furnished with it, function may be more of a necessity than décor anyway.
Interior DesignPosted by
BobVila

Painting Your Bathroom This Color Could Increase Your Home’s Selling Price by $5,000

In 2021, Zillow commissioned a study involving “1,300 recent or prospective U.S. home buyers” and found that certain paint colors can actually increase the selling price of a home by as much as $5,000. The study’s findings were based on the typical U.S. home value of $290,000. For their research, the experts at Zillow used 15 paint colors in the bathroom, kitchen, living room and primary bedroom to see how the shades impacted home values.

Comments / 0

Community Policy