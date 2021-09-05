Take a look at these homes on the Leesburg market now

(Leesburg, FL) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Leesburg than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2702 Day Lily Run, The Villages, 32162 3 Beds 2 Baths | $355,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,517 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Prepare to be IMPRESSED! DESIGNER Concrete Block & Stucco JASMINE in The Sweet Spot of The Villages! MOVE IN READY CONDITON! POPULAR DUVAL location is an Easy Golf Cart Ride to LAKE SUMTER LANDING or BROWNWOOD & Many Golf Courses & Pools! Thoughtfully landscaped for beauty & easy care and NO KISSING LANAI'S PROVIDE BEAUTY and PRIVACY on the SCREENED LANAI or PATIO; BAYED EAT-IN KITCHEN w/ABUNDANT CABINETRY, PANTRY, PULL OUTS, BAR AREA; SPACIOUS GREAT ROOM/DINING ROOM COMBO w/VOLUME CEILINGS, CEILING FAN & TRIPLE SLIDER TO LANAI; SPLIT BEDROOM LAYOUT: OWNER'S SUITE HAS LOVELY BEDROOM W/LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET, ENSUITE BATH, DUAL VANITY, LINEN, TILED SHOWER w/bench; POCKET DOOR can close off GUEST BEDROOMS--each has closet and ceiling fan; hall bath has tub/shower combo & 2 storage cabinets; All bedrooms have CEILING FANS, back bedroom has carpet; KNOCK DOWN CEILINGS THROUGHOUT; ATTRACTIVE NEUTRAL DECOR; LARGE LAUNDRY w/utility sink, double door linen/storage closet, cabinets over appliances, washer replaced in 2020 w/GE high efficiency top load; Painted driveway & garage floor, Pull down stairs to attic, Kenmore water softener; Insulated garage door; Keypad for garage opener; 2020 Tax: Ad Valorem $1,812.22, Non Ad $1924.24 which includes $462.19 Maintenance Fee. PARTIAL FURNITURE PACKAGE IS AVAILABLE FOR SEPARATE PURCHASE; PROFESSIONAL PHOTOS COMING 9/7. MOVE IN READY!!

7373 Circle Drive, Lady Lake, 32159 4 Beds 3 Baths | $580,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,416 Square Feet | Built in 1979

This beautiful and unique home is waiting for its new owner! Located on a PRIVATE ISLAND, with direct access to LAKE GRIFFIN, this home has been loved, and it shows. As soon as you walk in the off the WRAP AROUND POARCH, you are greeted with tall ceilings showcasing tons of natural light! The windows were designed to attract the sun in the winter and reflect the sun in the summer months. The main floor has an OPEN CONCEPT living and dinning room combo. You have one main bedroom and bathroom on the main floor. Take a walk upstairs and you have two more bedrooms on each side. Both bathrooms have been updated, and a FRESH COAT OF PAINT ON THE INTERIOR of the home. On the bottom floor there is an additional BEDROOM WITH ITS OWN BATHROOM the could be used as an in-law suite. From there, you have OVERSIZED GARAGE, with enough space for TWO CARS, and room for storage as well. There is also a WORKSHOP garage on the property for extra cars, a boat, or converted into a detached suite or lounge area. The entire home was re-wired to code standards this year, including the main panel. You will enjoy the best of both worlds with this home and locations. Only 10 miles from the villages yet secluded enough to escape the hustle and bustle of the town. Come take a look today, this home will not disappoint!

6311 Sunnyside Drive, Leesburg, 34748 3 Beds 2 Baths | $214,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Reduced! Make an appointment to see this one! Move In Ready! Home is located on beautiful Sunnyside Drive in Leesburg. Minutes away from Downtown Restaurants, Hospitals, Shopping mall and Grocery stores. New Carpet 2021, New Roof 2020, New Water Heater 2021! Interior and Exterior of this home is immaculate. Home sits on a Large corner lot. Patio in the back of home provides plenty of space for you to enjoy the Firepit and play on the Huge Tree House nestled in the middle of a beautiful Oak tree. The pictures speak for themselves! This Home is ready for you!

Coming Summer 2021, Tavares, 32778 4 Beds 3 Baths | $N,one | 2,260 Square Feet | Built in None

Avalon Park Tavares presents the Elston, available to build in Tavares, Florida. This amazing all concrete block construction single-family home features 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms optimizing living space with an open concept feel. As you enter the foyer you are greeted with a well-appointed kitchen that overlooks the great room. The kitchen features an island with bar seating, plentiful cabinet, a walk-in pantry, and stainless-steel appliances. The large great room allows you to create a space perfect for all your needs. Just off the great room you will find extra storage space and a powder room. As we head upstairs, you are greeted with a loft area. Bedroom one is located just off the loft space and includes a spacious walk-in closet as well as ensuite bathroom with double vanity. Three additional bedrooms share a second upstairs bathroom and linen closet for extra storage. Your laundry room is located on the second floor as well. Like all homes in Avalon Park Tavares, the Elston includes a Home is Connected smart home technology package which allows you to control your home with your smart device while near or away.

