Kingman, AZ

Check out these homes for sale in Kingman now

Kingman News Watch
Kingman News Watch
 4 days ago

(Kingman, AZ) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Kingman. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2808 Pasadena Avenue, Kingman, 86401

2 Beds 1 Bath | $149,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,026 Square Feet | Built in 1948

Great value for this 2 bedroom home on a double (100 x 100') city lot! This home offers 1,026 sq ft of living space with an office/den that could be a third bedroom! Lots of upgrades done in 2012 including: Entire house rewired, Upgraded HVAC unit (Air Conditioning Primary Cooling, Swamp Cooler available as back-up), New water heater, Remodeled bathroom, New flooring, New light fixtures and house was wired for Blue Cat 5 internet data cable! Other important features include: *Open floor plan *Casual dining *Indoor laundry *Storage shed. This property also includes RV parking with chain link fencing, fruit trees and great central location!

For open house information, contact Scott Lander, KG Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty at 928-718-6211

2426 Wallapai Avenue, Kingman, 86401

3 Beds 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,413 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Great investment property or starter home! Located near the Hualapai Mountains, Cecil Davis Park and Historic Rt 66. Home opens to a large living space that leads to a casual dining area, kitchen, spacious bathroom, and three well sized bedrooms with high ceilings. Security door at the front entrance, and double French doors in rear bedroom that includes closet space running the length of the room. Ceiling fans throughout the home. The property is fully fenced with a block wall and chain link, covered front patio, mature tree in the front yard and attached carport for covered parking.

For open house information, contact AZ Properties Team, RE/MAX Preferred Pros. at 928-897-0419

402 Goldroad Avenue, Kingman, 86401

2 Beds 1 Bath | $64,900 | Single Family Residence | 780 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Good location. Large corner lot. Walking distance to downtown shops and eateries. Home has been cleaned up and ready for the finishing touches.

For open house information, contact Douglas Potokar, Kingman Bullhead Home Realty at 928-718-4663

3613 Spur Cross Street, Kingman, 86401

4 Beds 2 Baths | $293,705 | Single Family Residence | 1,706 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This home is currently still under construction (a Desert Rose 1706 - 3 Car model) but will have a two/ten year new Home Buyer's Warranty. This home includes many upgrades: an open floor plan, split bedrooms, inside laundry room, a walk-in closet in the master suite, beautiful granite counter tops, tile roof, block wall, private back yard with drive-through gate, front yard landscaping with automatic watering system, and many more features. Broker is the owner/seller

For open house information, contact Branson Pease, Angle Homes, Inc at 928-718-1550

ABOUT

With Kingman News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

