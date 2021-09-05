Princeton-curious? These homes are on the market

(Princeton, NJ) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Princeton. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

47 Lower Harrison Street, Princeton Twp, 08540 3 Beds 3 Baths | $859,995 | Single Family Residence | 2,891 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Everything you can imagine and more in this completely redesigned historic Princeton colonial. Old school feel mixed with modern finishes this is truly not one to be missed. Featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms this classic has been restored to all its glory and then some! Spectacular water views from each part of the home including the over-sized kitchen with quartz waterfall ctps and marble back splash with top of the line SS appliances. Very functional floor plan with tons of space and large bedrooms with fully renovated bathrooms both on first and second level. No expense has been spared in the detailed finishes of this home. Amazing trim and attention to detail throughout keeping the historic charm but reviving it with new modern flare. A Plus ranked top in the state school

206 Rossmoor Drive, Monroe, 08831 2 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | 1,375 Square Feet | Built in 1972

WOW! Welcome to a Brand NEW Home! A ONE OF A KIND, RARE FIND in Rossmoor! Come visit a BRAND NEW GROUND FLOOR CONDO with street parking by your FRONT door! Rebuilt from the studs out. An exceptional opportunity to own a totally NEW condo in Rossmoor. The condo interior is completely replaced and brand new. The exterior building is original. See Photos of Before and After construction in progress...Gutted and Rebuilt with New sheetrock, New insulation, NO MORE POPCORN CEILINGS, New Baseboard heating units, New Air Conditioning, NEW electrical panel, NEW wiring, New Plumbing, New Energy Efficient windows, Two New bathrooms, A Brand New kitchen, Granite countertop, Stainless GE appliance package, New lights, New ceiling fans, New floors and more! In addition, Rossmoor monthly Maintenance fee includes water/sewer/basic cable and common area maintenance. SMELL THE NEWNESS and ENJOY a BEAUTIFUL BRAN NEW CONDO in a GREAT LOCATION on Rossmoor Dr. Park in front and MOVE RIGHT IN!

22 Maplewood Avenue, Cranbury, 08512 3 Beds 2 Baths | $489,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,228 Square Feet | Built in 1895

Beautiful historic home in the heart of downtown Cranbury. Wonderful location backing up to Village Park with Brainerd Lake views from the backyard! This 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home offers the best of both worlds; historic charm in it's setting and exterior and modern functionality on it's interior. The interior of the home was fully renovated to the studs in the early 2000s with all modern electric, plumbing, and HVAC. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated bathrooms. Forced hot air heat and central air conditioning. The backyard is a perfect setting for gatherings offering a wrap around rear porch, brick patio, newer fence, and mature landscaping.

138 Leah Court, South Brunswick, 08810 2 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 1983

You can move right into this completely renovated beautiful end unit townhouse in desirable Dayton. Hardwood flooring through out the unit. Granite counters, mosaic backsplash. Newer appliances. Brand New HVAC. Eat in Kitchen & formal dinning room. Sunken family room with fireplace, Florida room with glass doors to private huge deck. Large yard for entertaining. Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet. Newer stunning main bath with whirlpool tub. Private backyard which has a Storage shed. 2 Reserved parking spaces right outside the unit. The community also has a pool for the hot summer days. Highly ranked South Brunswick schools. Close to NYC bus and park and ride all major highways and NJ turnpike just minutes away.

