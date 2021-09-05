CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Princeton, NJ

Princeton-curious? These homes are on the market

Posted by 
Princeton News Beat
Princeton News Beat
 4 days ago

(Princeton, NJ) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Princeton. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iTclG_0bnMibmO00

47 Lower Harrison Street, Princeton Twp, 08540

3 Beds 3 Baths | $859,995 | Single Family Residence | 2,891 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Everything you can imagine and more in this completely redesigned historic Princeton colonial. Old school feel mixed with modern finishes this is truly not one to be missed. Featuring 4 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms this classic has been restored to all its glory and then some! Spectacular water views from each part of the home including the over-sized kitchen with quartz waterfall ctps and marble back splash with top of the line SS appliances. Very functional floor plan with tons of space and large bedrooms with fully renovated bathrooms both on first and second level. No expense has been spared in the detailed finishes of this home. Amazing trim and attention to detail throughout keeping the historic charm but reviving it with new modern flare. A Plus ranked top in the state school

For open house information, contact Aleksandr Pritsker, EXP Realty at 866-201-6210

Copyright © 2021 Monmouth Ocean Regional Realtors and Monmouth Ocean Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MOMLSNJ-22121971)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hgm9m_0bnMibmO00

206 Rossmoor Drive, Monroe, 08831

2 Beds 2 Baths | $269,000 | 1,375 Square Feet | Built in 1972

WOW! Welcome to a Brand NEW Home! A ONE OF A KIND, RARE FIND in Rossmoor! Come visit a BRAND NEW GROUND FLOOR CONDO with street parking by your FRONT door! Rebuilt from the studs out. An exceptional opportunity to own a totally NEW condo in Rossmoor. The condo interior is completely replaced and brand new. The exterior building is original. See Photos of Before and After construction in progress...Gutted and Rebuilt with New sheetrock, New insulation, NO MORE POPCORN CEILINGS, New Baseboard heating units, New Air Conditioning, NEW electrical panel, NEW wiring, New Plumbing, New Energy Efficient windows, Two New bathrooms, A Brand New kitchen, Granite countertop, Stainless GE appliance package, New lights, New ceiling fans, New floors and more! In addition, Rossmoor monthly Maintenance fee includes water/sewer/basic cable and common area maintenance. SMELL THE NEWNESS and ENJOY a BEAUTIFUL BRAN NEW CONDO in a GREAT LOCATION on Rossmoor Dr. Park in front and MOVE RIGHT IN!

For open house information, contact YVETTE THORNTON, COLDWELL BANKER REALTY at 732-254-3750

Copyright © 2021 Central Jersey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCMLSNJ-2203093R)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gefHw_0bnMibmO00

22 Maplewood Avenue, Cranbury, 08512

3 Beds 2 Baths | $489,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,228 Square Feet | Built in 1895

Beautiful historic home in the heart of downtown Cranbury. Wonderful location backing up to Village Park with Brainerd Lake views from the backyard! This 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom home offers the best of both worlds; historic charm in it's setting and exterior and modern functionality on it's interior. The interior of the home was fully renovated to the studs in the early 2000s with all modern electric, plumbing, and HVAC. Hardwood floors throughout. Updated bathrooms. Forced hot air heat and central air conditioning. The backyard is a perfect setting for gatherings offering a wrap around rear porch, brick patio, newer fence, and mature landscaping.

For open house information, contact QIZHAN JACK YAO, REALMART REALTY LLC at 732-727-2285

Copyright © 2021 Central Jersey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCMLSNJ-2202881R)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1smPLd_0bnMibmO00

138 Leah Court, South Brunswick, 08810

2 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | 1,360 Square Feet | Built in 1983

You can move right into this completely renovated beautiful end unit townhouse in desirable Dayton. Hardwood flooring through out the unit. Granite counters, mosaic backsplash. Newer appliances. Brand New HVAC. Eat in Kitchen & formal dinning room. Sunken family room with fireplace, Florida room with glass doors to private huge deck. Large yard for entertaining. Huge master bedroom with walk-in closet. Newer stunning main bath with whirlpool tub. Private backyard which has a Storage shed. 2 Reserved parking spaces right outside the unit. The community also has a pool for the hot summer days. Highly ranked South Brunswick schools. Close to NYC bus and park and ride all major highways and NJ turnpike just minutes away.

For open house information, contact ANITHA SHAIK, REALTY MARK CENTRAL at 609-716-8400

Copyright © 2021 Central Jersey MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MCMLSNJ-2201059R)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Princeton News Beat

Princeton News Beat

Princeton, NJ
17
Followers
218
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

With Princeton News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Princeton, NJ
Business
City
Cranbury Township, NJ
City
Princeton, NJ
State
Florida State
Princeton, NJ
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appliance#Windows#Ss#Exp Realty#Brand New Home#Rebuilt#New Air Conditioning#New Plumbing#New Energy Efficient#Brand New#Ge#Rossmoor#Coldwell Banker Realty#Realmart Realty Llc#Kitchen#Storage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy