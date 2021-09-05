House hunt Florence: See what’s on the market now

(Florence, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Florence will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

125 E Oak Hill Dr, Florence, 35633 5 Beds 3 Baths | $189,900 | 2,340 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Check out this spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located in Oak Hill subdivision in Florence. This home has plenty of space and a partially finished basement with a 2 car garage and walkout. The back yard is fenced in and has a storage building that stays with the property. Call us today to set up your private showing.

For open house information, contact Shane Kilby, BrickDriven Realty at 256-766-0000

2273 Maple Ave, Florence, 35630 3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | 1,228 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Must see!! This Ranch style home that features: 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, spacious living room, kitchen with ceramic bath splash located in North Florence. New central heating and air (June 2021). New ceiling fans and light fixtures. New paint throughout the entire home. New laminate flooring , lots of storage space in the basement and room for entertainment.

For open house information, contact Steve Shelton, TRI STATE HOLDINGS, llc at 256-810-4786

170 Harbor Close, Killen, 35645 6 Beds 5 Baths | $550,000 | 4,987 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Gorgeous lake home. Three upstairs bedrooms and two baths. Large Main floor en suite Master with walk-out balcony. Main floor includes a half bath, large open floor plan, kitchen, living room, dining room. Ground floor includes an additional kitchen with an open floor plan, a large recreation room and two additional bedrooms, bathroom and jacuzzi. French doors open to the veranda with gas grill and outdoor fireplace perfect for entertaining your guests. Three car garage with a large walk up attic perfect for a mother in law suite or additional guest room.

For open house information, contact Shane Kilby, BrickDriven Realty at 256-766-0000

108 Snell Dr, Florence, 35630 3 Beds 3 Baths | $129,900 | 1,790 Square Feet | Built in 1955

This 3 BR 3 BA cottage is nestled in the heart of Florence. Loaded with charm and endless possibilities. Large family room opens to kitchen, spacious rooms with ample closet space. Basement has a lot of potential usage. Enjoy sitting on the side porch overlooking a wooded lot. Lots of parking and this home sits off of the road. This home has well water but city water is available. Hardwood floors under the carpet in the bedrooms. Fireplace in the living room but is not functional. Call today to see the possibilities this home has to offer.

For open house information, contact Steve Shelton, TRI STATE HOLDINGS, llc at 256-810-4786