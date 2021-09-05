CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Florence, AL

House hunt Florence: See what’s on the market now

Posted by 
Florence Dispatch
Florence Dispatch
 4 days ago

(Florence, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Florence will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yte4j_0bnMiatf00

125 E Oak Hill Dr, Florence, 35633

5 Beds 3 Baths | $189,900 | 2,340 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Check out this spacious 5 bedroom, 3 bathroom home located in Oak Hill subdivision in Florence. This home has plenty of space and a partially finished basement with a 2 car garage and walkout. The back yard is fenced in and has a storage building that stays with the property. Call us today to set up your private showing.

For open house information, contact Shane Kilby, BrickDriven Realty at 256-766-0000

Copyright © 2021 Shoals Area Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SHOALSAAR-167403)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FhJPs_0bnMiatf00

2273 Maple Ave, Florence, 35630

3 Beds 1 Bath | $129,900 | 1,228 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Must see!! This Ranch style home that features: 3 Bedrooms, 1 Bath, spacious living room, kitchen with ceramic bath splash located in North Florence. New central heating and air (June 2021). New ceiling fans and light fixtures. New paint throughout the entire home. New laminate flooring , lots of storage space in the basement and room for entertainment.

For open house information, contact Steve Shelton, TRI STATE HOLDINGS, llc at 256-810-4786

Copyright © 2021 Shoals Area Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SHOALSAAR-168442)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bug7U_0bnMiatf00

170 Harbor Close, Killen, 35645

6 Beds 5 Baths | $550,000 | 4,987 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Gorgeous lake home. Three upstairs bedrooms and two baths. Large Main floor en suite Master with walk-out balcony. Main floor includes a half bath, large open floor plan, kitchen, living room, dining room. Ground floor includes an additional kitchen with an open floor plan, a large recreation room and two additional bedrooms, bathroom and jacuzzi. French doors open to the veranda with gas grill and outdoor fireplace perfect for entertaining your guests. Three car garage with a large walk up attic perfect for a mother in law suite or additional guest room.

For open house information, contact Shane Kilby, BrickDriven Realty at 256-766-0000

Copyright © 2021 Shoals Area Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SHOALSAAR-500873)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hPZUc_0bnMiatf00

108 Snell Dr, Florence, 35630

3 Beds 3 Baths | $129,900 | 1,790 Square Feet | Built in 1955

This 3 BR 3 BA cottage is nestled in the heart of Florence. Loaded with charm and endless possibilities. Large family room opens to kitchen, spacious rooms with ample closet space. Basement has a lot of potential usage. Enjoy sitting on the side porch overlooking a wooded lot. Lots of parking and this home sits off of the road. This home has well water but city water is available. Hardwood floors under the carpet in the bedrooms. Fireplace in the living room but is not functional. Call today to see the possibilities this home has to offer.

For open house information, contact Steve Shelton, TRI STATE HOLDINGS, llc at 256-810-4786

Copyright © 2021 Shoals Area Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SHOALSAAR-500753)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Florence Dispatch

Florence Dispatch

Florence, AL
155
Followers
213
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Florence Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Florence, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
Florence, AL
Business
Florence, AL
Real Estate
City
Oak Hill, AL
Local
Alabama Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#Hardwood Floor#Art#Brickdriven Realty#Tri State Holdings#Llc#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy