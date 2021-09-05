Check out these Hutchinson homes on the market

(Hutchinson, KS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Hutchinson will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3300 Thunderbird Dr, Hutchinson, 67502 5 Beds 5 Baths | $379,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,913 Square Feet | Built in 1991

Gorgeous Kisiwa home on a corner lot with 5 bedrooms including main floor owners' suite, center island kitchen with full appliance package/pull out shelving/ appliance garage and lazy susans in one corner, granite and Corian countertops, 3 full baths & 2 half baths, two-way gas log fireplace between kitchen and living room, first floor laundry center, attached 3-car garage and almost 4,000sf finished on three levels. You will love the high ceilings, well-designed floor plan, and move-in ready condition of this home. Room info includes: Two living areas plus a den/office, two dining areas including informal dining area next to the kitchen plus a formal dining room, five bedrooms including owner "en suite" on the first floor with three more bedrooms on the second floor and a fifth bedroom at the lower level, three full and two half baths, huge back deck with hot tub, underground sprinkler system on a private well, and a fenced back yard with a dog run. Some of the recent updates include new a/c units on the main floor and upstairs (waiting for parts for upstairs) and exterior painting in 2021, upstairs bedrooms all painted and new hot water heater in 2019, main floor repainted in the fall of 2018. NOTE: Old Republic Home Protection Standard Plan with $100 Trade Call Fee ($515 + $70.00 SELLER’s HVAC plan). For your private showing call, text or email Jim Davis at 620.474.3273, jim@re4r.com.

For open house information, contact JIM DAVIS, Realty Executives 4Results, Inc. at 620-662-7577

4401 N Lorraine St, Hutchinson, 67502 4 Beds 3 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,920 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Looking for a spot north of town but not too far out? This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath ranch, located just north of 43rd and Lorraine, has just shy of 2 acres with an amazing western view. Home is equipped with a 30x54 outbuilding with heat, above ground swimming pool, and tons of room to expand. Minutes from Plum Creek School, Dillons Marketplace, and just over a mile from 30th and Lorraine. Call Jason McCool at 620-200-1649 for a private showing.

For open house information, contact Jason McCool, PLAZA/ASTLE REALTY at 620-662-0576

620 W 14Th Ave, Hutchinson, 67501 3 Beds 1 Bath | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,226 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Three bedroom ranch style home with some nice improvements! Vinyl sided and wrapped windows. Over half of the windows have been replaced with double pane, double hung vinyl windows. Water heater and electrical panel are only 4 years old. Furnace is only 3 years old. Original hardwood flooring, plus a spacious living room/dining room area. Large yard with chain link fence and storage shed. Please contact Tina Martinez at 620-200-5558 for your private showing.

For open house information, contact Tina Martinez, PLAZA/ASTLE REALTY at 620-662-0576

736 W 1St Ave, Hutchinson, 67501 1 Bed 1 Bath | $23,900 | Single Family Residence | 672 Square Feet | Built in 1910

With some TLC, would make a nice investment or rental opportunity. 1 bed, 1 bath home with a screened in front porch and nice sized living and dining areas. In the back you will find a 8 X 16 sectioned storage shed, a 13 X 17 structure that was also used for storage (which should probably be dismantled) and alley access. The furnace in the cellar was installed in 2012. Water is currently turned off at the meter.

For open house information, contact JR Stewart, Coldwell Banker Americana, Realtors at 620-663-8391