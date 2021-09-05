Top homes for sale in Prescott

(Prescott, AZ) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Prescott will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1885 Kensington Court, Prescott, 86301 3 Beds 2 Baths | $399,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 2020

THIS CHARMING ENCLAVE DEVELOPMENT IS CENTRALLY LOCATED IN PRESCOTT LESS THAN 4 MILES FROM THE COURTHOUSE SQUARE. AN EXCLUSIVE PRIVATE FEELING COMMUNITY, KENSINGTON PLACE FEATURES TWO FLOOR PLANS WITH ONLY 12 LOT/HOME PACKAGES. ALL WITH VIEWS AND UPSCALE FEATURES AND FINISHES. THE WINDSOR PLAN IS 1700 SQ FT - 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATH ALL ON ONE LEVEL. LOT PREMIUM IS INCLUDED IN LIST PRICE. UPGRADED FINISHES CAN BE SEEN AT OUR DESIGN CENTER WITH PRICING AVAILABLE. ALL PHOTOS REPRESENT OUR PREVIOUS MODEL BUT ARE SAME FLOOR PLAN.

For open house information, contact Mary Jo Amos, Realty Executives AZ Territory at 928-443-7412

4050 N Viewpoint Drive, Prescott Valley, 86314 4 Beds 3 Baths | $469,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,295 Square Feet | Built in 1998

This unique 2295 square foot home features a bright open interior floorplan. Freshly painted, new flooring, gas fireplace, newer appliances and more. The large back yard is shaded by a colossal tree with lots of room for relaxing and entertaining. The rooms are spacious and inviting. The sunroom is a particularly fun room to sit and relax with a book. This property is zoned Multi-family with opportunity to add a second house--or duplex. Great location, nearby shopping, services, and medical; less than half a mile from a large local park and the public library--and it's move-in ready!

For open house information, contact Kellie Lynn Rutherford, Keller Williams Northern Az at 928-421-4550

681 Crosscreek Drive, Prescott, 86303 3 Beds 4 Baths | $725,000 | Townhouse | 2,608 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Custom built townhome in gated Hassayampa. On the green hole #5 at The Capital Canyon Club. Professional designed and decorated. Large great room with walls of glass. Stone fireplace. Large kitchen with designer cabinets, Accent lighting and open cabinetry. Stainless steel appliances. Two ovens, beverage refrigerator. Island with custom lighting. Large dining area with access to patios. Two patio areas with rock and stone landscaping. Golf course and mountain views. Live on one level. Master suite with luxury bath. Large laundry room. Two car garage. Upper level loft/office. Second master suite with stone fireplace. Luxury bath. Deck with great views. Plus another bedroom and bath. Designer colors and lighting through out. Wood shutters and remote blinds. Light and bight.

For open house information, contact Leland Hoekstra, RE/MAX Excalibur at 480-355-3500

575 S Overland Road, Prescott, 86303 4 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | 1,304 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Wonderful fixer-upper oozing with potential, surrounded by breathtaking views of Thumb Butte and Granite Mountain. Just a short 5 min drive downtown and also close to shopping centers and restaurants. HUGE lot with plenty of space for parking RVs, cars, and toys, plus storage rooms/workshop.

For open house information, contact Raelynn Rosas, My Home Group at 480-685-2760