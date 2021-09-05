Take a look at these homes for sale in Bozeman

(Bozeman, MT) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Bozeman than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

577 Cameron Loop, Bozeman, 59718 4 Beds 2 Baths | $670,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,944 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Charming single level, four bedroom home on a half acre located minutes from Bozeman and Belgrade. Open floor plan with soaring ceilings and hardwood flooring. The gas fireplace with tile surround creates a great focal point in the living room. Classy and spacious kitchen boasts navy and white cabinets, white subway tile, and stainless steel appliances. The kitchen island makes a statement with beautiful granite countertops with gold veining and gold cabinet pulls. Large patio off of the dining area leads to enormous fenced back yard - let the kids and dogs romp and play! Master bedroom suite is located on the opposite side of three other bedrooms, creating privacy. Plenty of space for vehicles and toys in the three stall garage. Explore nearby neighborhood walking trails and community park.

80500 Gallatin Road, Bozeman, 59718 2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,049,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,226 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Opportunity is Knocking! Take Advantage of the Income from the current lease while you Build Additional Income by Leasing out the 1344 sq.ft Shop that includes Finished Retail Space. Plus there is a Full RV Hook Up that could be Leased. This Well Maintained Property is only a couple of blocks from Bozeman Hot Springs. 3 Buildings included: Building #1 - 2400 sq.ft retail space (currently leased), Building #2 - 1456 sq.ft. Manufactured Home (currently leased), plus Building #3 - 1344 sq.ft Shop with additional retail space and RV Hookup. Building #2 could easily be converted back into a residence. High Visibility, Easy Access, Paved Parking and is situated on .964 fenced acres. Call Darla Hirst at 406-594-7220 or your real estate professional to schedule your showing

420 Enterprise Boulevard, Bozeman, 59718 2 Beds 3 Baths | $575,000 | Condominium | 1,913 Square Feet | Built in 2008

Move in ready condo on the South side on Bozeman. Open floor plan, upgraded finishes and a gas fireplace on the main level. Two bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and a bonus room all on the second floor. The bonus room would make a great media room, home office or an additional bedroom. The master suite includes a private second floor balcony looking over the adjacent park space. Less than 2 miles from Montana State University and just minutes from Hyalite Canon and recreational activities.

2403 A Birdie Drive, Bozeman, 59715 3 Beds 2 Baths | $800,000 | Condominium | 1,700 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This beautiful and brand new single level end unit condo features quartz counters, real wide plank oak flooring and quality craftsmanship thru out. The new contemporary color palette makes this end unit light and alive with access to the west facing deck and large outdoor space. The 1,700 square feet of living space features an open living ,dining , kitchen area . The bedrooms are spacious and the garage is large enough for two full size vehicles. The estimated completion date is January 2022. Living at Bridger Creek is an "ALL Season" experience with golfing in Spring, Summer, and Fall and cross country skiing in winter . Bridger Bowl and downtown Bozeman are both just minutes away as well.

