House hunt Pine Bluff: See what’s on the market now

(Pine Bluff, AR) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Pine Bluff will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

1215 S Olive Street, Pine Bluff, 71601 4 Beds 3 Baths | $45,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,631 Square Feet | Built in 1929

This a wonderful historic home that has a lot of space and tons of character Extra large bedrooms Huge formal dining, large living room with fireplace. In closed front porch. Parking around the back. The exterior will need work as this home will not qualify for FHA or VA.

2503 W 48Th, Pine Bluff, 71603 3 Beds 2 Baths | $115,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,758 Square Feet | Built in 1968

All brick three bedroom 2 bath home with spacious back yard, dining room and living room. This home is ready for a buyer!!

2601 Oakwood, Pine Bluff, 71603 3 Beds 2 Baths | $98,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,611 Square Feet | Built in 1934

Investment property with approx 29.89 acres - 25 in timber - perfect for bow hunting. House is of no value. See remarks

6004 Farwil Drive, Pine Bluff, 71603 4 Beds 3 Baths | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,039 Square Feet | Built in 1965

HOME IS IN IMMACULATE CONDITION! Extremely well taken care of, Extensive landscaping, 4 bedrooms, 2 half baths in two of the bedrooms rooms. HUGE living room with an extra den, breakfast nook, Lots of Storage, Two Hot Water Heaters (one gas & one electric). 12x16 shop/storage building with electric, HUGE gas log fireplace, Perfect home for entertaining. Covered Back patio, fully fenced yard. Covered Carport with extra parking. New Roof 2016. Stand In Shower, Dishwasher and so much more.

