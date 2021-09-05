CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Helena, MT

On the hunt for a home in Helena? These houses are on the market

Posted by 
Helena Daily
Helena Daily
 4 days ago

(Helena, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Helena will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pKeUo_0bnMiUYB00

912 East Broadway Street, Helena, 59601

3 Beds 1 Bath | $237,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,449 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Showing to begin Monday August 16thwith offers presented Friday 20th Beautiful hardwood floors, fresh paint inside and out, Nonconforming basement bedroom.Curb cut and concrete slab for off street parking on Broadway.Seller is related to Agents

For open house information, contact Donna Elford, Century 21 Heritage Realty at 406-443-1432

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22112581)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Zspd_0bnMiUYB00

1011 Saddle Drive, Helena, 59601

3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,608 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Roomy 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo All On One Level on 2nd Story, Near Medical District with Wonderful Views of the Treed Hillside and City Lights. Spacious Master Suite with Dual Closet Areas and Private Toilet Room. Both of the Other 2 Bedrooms Have Walk-in Closets. Kitchen is Nicely Done with Bead board and Nook Area Dining. The Formal Dining Area is Currently Being Used as an Adorable Sitting Area. Fabulous Views From the Private Deck - Watch the Birds and Wildlife on the Hillside, or Gaze at the City Lights of the Helena Valley. Detached 2 Car Garage. In the Event of Multiple Offers, All Offers Will Be Presented Wed., August 18th.

For open house information, contact Vicki B Gleich, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices - Helena at 406-437-9493

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22112998)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WFDEj_0bnMiUYB00

2207 Alpine Drive, Helena, 59601

2 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 980 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Ready for condo living? Check out this two bed, two bath Upper East side condo situated in the back of a quiet cul-de-sac. Property features a secluded back deck, master suite with bathroom and large walk in closet, garage parking spot with private storage. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact Dylan A Osterhout, Keller Williams Capital Realty at 406-449-2181

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22111147)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k0PK6_0bnMiUYB00

827 9Th Avenue, Helena, 59601

3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,276 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Great location to downtown, shopping and the Capital. Second small home on the property rents for $575 - Have income every month11

For open house information, contact Susan M Hughes, Big Sky Brokers, LLC at 406-443-1300

Copyright © 2021 Montana Regional MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MWMTAR-22110117)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Helena Daily

Helena Daily

Helena, MT
77
Followers
218
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Helena Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Real Estate
Helena, MT
Business
Local
Montana Business
City
Helena, MT
Helena, MT
Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Concrete Slab#Upper East Side#Fresh Paint#Berkshire Hathaway#Heritage Realty#Nook Area Dining#The Formal Dining Area#Capital#Big Sky Brokers#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy