On the hunt for a home in Helena? These houses are on the market

(Helena, MT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Helena will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

912 East Broadway Street, Helena, 59601 3 Beds 1 Bath | $237,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,449 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Showing to begin Monday August 16thwith offers presented Friday 20th Beautiful hardwood floors, fresh paint inside and out, Nonconforming basement bedroom.Curb cut and concrete slab for off street parking on Broadway.Seller is related to Agents

1011 Saddle Drive, Helena, 59601 3 Beds 2 Baths | $295,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,608 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Roomy 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo All On One Level on 2nd Story, Near Medical District with Wonderful Views of the Treed Hillside and City Lights. Spacious Master Suite with Dual Closet Areas and Private Toilet Room. Both of the Other 2 Bedrooms Have Walk-in Closets. Kitchen is Nicely Done with Bead board and Nook Area Dining. The Formal Dining Area is Currently Being Used as an Adorable Sitting Area. Fabulous Views From the Private Deck - Watch the Birds and Wildlife on the Hillside, or Gaze at the City Lights of the Helena Valley. Detached 2 Car Garage. In the Event of Multiple Offers, All Offers Will Be Presented Wed., August 18th.

2207 Alpine Drive, Helena, 59601 2 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 980 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Ready for condo living? Check out this two bed, two bath Upper East side condo situated in the back of a quiet cul-de-sac. Property features a secluded back deck, master suite with bathroom and large walk in closet, garage parking spot with private storage. Schedule your showing today!

827 9Th Avenue, Helena, 59601 3 Beds 2 Baths | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,276 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Great location to downtown, shopping and the Capital. Second small home on the property rents for $575 - Have income every month11

