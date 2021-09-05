Take a look at these homes on the Lumberton market now
(Lumberton, NC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Lumberton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.
Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:
Immaculate home close to near by stores. Situated on spacious land. Property contains bonus room. This home has plenty of room for storage with an Workshop in the backyard. *** ACTUAL ADDRESS*** 3502 NC-711 LUMBERTON, NC 28360 *** ACTUAL ADDRESS***
For open house information, contact Barblin Jibunor, Fathom Realty NC, LLC at 888-455-6040
Looking for a great investment. Here it is. Needs a little tlc but has great opportunity. Call today.
For open house information, contact Ann C Walters, J. Ray Realty, LLC at 910-642-8111
This beautiful brick ranch home is a triple threat; location, price, and quality. Consisting of 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, hardwood flooring throughout the main areas to include each of the bedrooms, and exquisite tile work in both full bathrooms. Enjoy the wood-burning fireplace in the family room or find serenity sitting on the back screened-in porch: the fenced backyard and concrete patio couple as a great scene for your next gathering. Conveniently situated on a corner lot, walking distance from the hospital, shopping, recreation, and a short drive from I-95, you won't want to miss this one. This home is ready to welcome you!
For open house information, contact Natalie Rogers, Keller Williams Realty Raleigh at 919-608-6373
