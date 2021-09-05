Take a look at these homes on the Lumberton market now

(Lumberton, NC) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Lumberton than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

3502 Nc 710 Highway, Lumberton, 28360 3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,462 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Immaculate home close to near by stores. Situated on spacious land. Property contains bonus room. This home has plenty of room for storage with an Workshop in the backyard. *** ACTUAL ADDRESS*** 3502 NC-711 LUMBERTON, NC 28360 *** ACTUAL ADDRESS***

544 Spruce Street, Lumberton, 28358 3 Beds 1 Bath | $45,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,150 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Looking for a great investment. Here it is. Needs a little tlc but has great opportunity. Call today.

2300 N Mcmillan Avenue, Lumberton, 28358 3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,446 Square Feet | Built in 1951

This beautiful brick ranch home is a triple threat; location, price, and quality. Consisting of 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, hardwood flooring throughout the main areas to include each of the bedrooms, and exquisite tile work in both full bathrooms. Enjoy the wood-burning fireplace in the family room or find serenity sitting on the back screened-in porch: the fenced backyard and concrete patio couple as a great scene for your next gathering. Conveniently situated on a corner lot, walking distance from the hospital, shopping, recreation, and a short drive from I-95, you won't want to miss this one. This home is ready to welcome you!

