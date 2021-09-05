Check out these homes on the Manhattan market now

(Manhattan, KS) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Manhattan. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2612 Brockman Street, Manhattan, 66502 6 Beds 3 Baths | $240,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,128 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Visit www.ForSaleBrockmanSt.com for Virtual Tour, Video & Property Details! Move-In Ready Ranch Home located on the East side of Manhattan. Renovations include All New Vinyl & Carpet Flooring, Interior & Exterior Paint, Lighting, Bathrooms & Much More! Kitchen Features White Cabinets, Quartz Countertops, Stainless Steel Appliances & Pantry. Living & Dining Room w/ Vaulted Ceilings Abundance of Natural Light. Spacious, Master Suite Features Double Closets, & En-suite Bath. Main Floor Laundry. Basement Features Family Room, 3rd Bathroom & 3 More Bedrooms. Over-sized Fenced Back Yard, & Wood Deck for Entertaining Pets, Children & Guests. Located near Eisenhower Middle School, Northview Elementary, Pool, & Playground. Quick Access to Tuttle Creek Blvd. **Accepting offers until August 8, at 12pm. **

For open house information, contact Jolene Roberts, Sells MHK at 785-477-8330

709 Ridgewood Dr, Manhattan, 66502 3 Beds 3 Baths | $192,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,292 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Check out this unique property on the west side of Manhattan! This home is walking distance to the NEW Genesis Gym and the Michael-Ross Bird Preserve! So, whether you like hitting the gym or hiking the trails, you will never be far from getting a great workout in. This home boasts 3 total bedrooms, 3 total bathrooms, 2 fireplaces, and a totally fenced in yard! Talk about private in this yard! It is set up perfectly for the summer BBQ's that you want to have with your family and friends. Along with the new roof and updated floors in this wonderful home you will also be happy to find a divisible basement apartment with a complete kitchen that can be used by the kids, visitors, or separate renters. This wonderful home is ready for you to own it! Give Haven Real Estate Group at KW One Legacy Partners a call today for a private showing!

For open house information, contact Kyle Powers, Keller Williams - Topeka at 785-246-8075

808 Dehoff Rd, Manhattan, 66502 3 Beds 2 Baths | $210,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,806 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Well maintained 3BR, 2BA, oversized 2 car garage, fenced backyard, beautiful landscaping, sprinkler system, shed, vinyl siding, all seasons sun room overlooks the beautiful backyard. Beautiful fireplace in family room with electric fireplace insert and battery backup. Appliances included. This home has so much to offer and ready to go for the next family. A must see!! Schedule your showing today! Back on the market at no fault of the sellers. Inspections done! Agents schedule showings through Showingtime Appointments.

For open house information, contact Heather Armstrong, ReeceNichols Topeka Elite at 785-246-6955

4202 Mcmillin Lane, Manhattan, 66502 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,950 | Single Family Attached | 3,084 Square Feet | Built in 2010

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 8/22 1-4 PM. Beautiful home in Wildcat Woods Subdivision in move-in-ready condition. This 3 Bed, 2Bath, 2 Car Garage comes complete with Large Wood Privacy Fenced Yard, Dog Run, Master Walk-In Closet, Master Jetted Tub, Freshly Painted Deck, New Carpet/Padding In Living Room/Hallway, & More! Large roll out windows on the main offer higher energy efficiency and large Egress windows in the lower level offer an abundance of natural lighting. Enjoy entertaining with this open floor plan & sprawling backyard space, perfect for pets & kids. Located in the new Oliver Brown Elementary District & a short drive to Downtown Manhattan or Wamego, this home is sure to check several boxes off your list. The centrally stacked mechanical area allows for several possibilities in the unfinished area of basement, perfect for additional bedrooms, entertainment space, or whatever you can imagine. Call or text Steven Colandrea to schedule your private showing today at 785-477-5893

For open house information, contact Steven Colandrea, Keller Williams - Topeka at 785-246-8075