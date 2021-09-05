On the hunt for a home in Wausau? These houses are on the market

(Wausau, WI) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Wausau. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

8912 Margaret Street, Rothschild, 54474 2 Beds 1 Bath | $139,900 | Single Family Residence | 904 Square Feet | Built in None

The wait is over! This super cute, well maintained ranch home is located in a fantastic neighborhood on a beautiful nearly ½ acre, shady, wooded lot in the Village of Rothschild! There are so many updates! Featuring brand new fascia (Summer 2021), newer roof (2014), vinyl siding, central air conditioning and more. Beautiful eat-in kitchen with oak cabinetry, tiled backsplash and all appliances included! Front facing living room with laminate flooring, unique wood accent wall and large picture window. 6 panel doors and updated lighting are throughout! Front entry foyer with coat closet, nicely updated main floor bathroom with vinyl flooring, newer vanity, fixtures & tub/shower surround. Great built-ins and storage throughout! BONUS: The lower level features a finished 12 x 10 bonus room with closet and built-in desk that could be converted to a 3rd bedroom if proper egress was added. Lower level is also well designed for additional future finishing and features a storage room with built-in shelving. Washer & Dryer included.

For open house information, contact KATIE WADZINSKI, COLDWELL BANKER ACTION at 715-359-0521

6940 Antler Circle, Wausau, 54401 4 Beds 4 Baths | $599,900 | Single Family Residence | 5,164 Square Feet | Built in None

Two Story Home in the desired Brooks Crossing Subdivision! 3.86 Acre lot with the Little Brook Creek running through the property. The home has a fantastic floor plan featuring 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths and an office with custom wood design. There is a large gourmet kitchen with tons of cabinets and counter space featuring walk-in pantry, Jenne Air stovetop, double ovens, sub-zero wine chiller, a unique wine bar and granite countertops. Entertaining is wonderful in this home. The great room has so much character with the wood burning stone fireplace and beautiful rough hewn beams. Adjacent is a 4-season sunroom opening up to the backyard with amazing views of the Creek and much wildlife! The main floor also offers a formal living room, formal dining room, a 1/2 bath and a grand front foyer to welcome your guests. The upper level offers two staircases, 4 large bedrooms, and a convenient laundry room. Retire to the master suite with its own brick detailed fireplace, custom millwork and comfortable sitting area overlooking the wooded backyard.

For open house information, contact KAREN HARVEY, RE/MAX EXCEL at 715-849-5544

9993 Siberian Drive, Weston, 54476 3 Beds 2 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,088 Square Feet | Built in None

Contemporary ranch home with park-like exterior - amazing patio & pergola with perimeter landscaping, professionally fertilized lawn, 3-zone sprinkler system and blacktop drive with attached 2-car garage (insulated and professionally finished in 2019 w/ a new garage door and keypad). Inside offers a welcoming entry, open-concept feel with beautiful wood laminate flooring throughout, crown molding, shiplap accent wall, great natural light and a stunning fireplace with rustic mantel. Contemporary dining space with modern light fixtures and a built-in bench, modern table and chairs (all included) with patio door to the backyard - great for grilling out. Stunning kitchen (updated in 2014) with counter-to-ceiling subway tile, modern open shelving, recessed lighting, rustic cabinetry, wood exhaust hood and included kitchen appliances.

For open house information, contact AUSTIN SOLOMON, COLDWELL BANKER ACTION at 715-359-0521

1309 Washington St, Wausau, 54403 4 Beds 3 Baths | $238,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,372 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Great corner, tree lined lot for this super nice bi-level home, which has a freshly painted interior, new floors and space for everyone. Nice big kitchen, open to dining and patio doors leading to deck overlooking a great back yard. Largest bedroom has separate bath and walk in closet. 2nd bedroom is also on main floor. Lower level, has plenty of storage and walkout to the side yard. Come take a look, this could be your next home.

For open house information, contact ANDREA KRUEGER, CENTURY 21 BEST WAY REALTY at 715-453-3365