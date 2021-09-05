CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, VA

Check out these Danville homes on the market

Posted by 
Danville Updates
Danville Updates
 4 days ago

(Danville, VA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Danville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

105 Palm St, Danville, 24541

2 Beds 1 Bath | $24,900 | Single Family Residence | 903 Square Feet | Built in 1962

Investor/Handyman Special! Property needs to be completely remodeled. Within a 5-minute drive of the new Caesar's casino that is being built! Property being sold as-is, where-is.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22QAJn_0bnMiOV300

3949 Westover Drive, Danville, 24541

3 Beds 2 Baths | $130,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,965 Square Feet | Built in 1945

Lovely older home with lots of character sitting on 4 city lots (approx 1.5 acres). This house has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. There is a 12x12 cedar closet off the downstairs bedroom with Washer and Dryer Hookups. It has a formal dining room and living room, along with a study with built in book shelves. The windows on the 1st floor have all been replaced with energy efficient replacement windows. There is a breezeway (sun room) that connects the house and the single car garage. Over the garage is attic space and attached to the garage is a carport. There are two outbuildings--one was used as a shop and is wired with electricity. It could also be used as an additional garage. The Downstairs Bathroom has just been completely renovated with new tile flooring, tile shower and fixtures. The home had a brand new High Efficiency HVAC system installed in the Spring of 2020 with a heat pump

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gj5up_0bnMiOV300

98-Lot Cross Creek Lane, Danville, 24540

4 Beds 4 Baths | $370,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,703 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome Home to the beautiful Cross Creek Neighborhood! NEW CONSTRUCTION - PRE-SALE: Westwood Floor Plan. Gorgeous modern home with a fabulous open concept plan and main-level living. Large master suite with attached bathroom that has a tub and shower with double sinks. Two additional main-level bedrooms, full bath, and closets. Great room with fireplace with a view to the back deck/patio area. The kitchen is open to the great room and breakfast eating area. There is a powder half bath that is great for guests. The two-car garage will be facing the front of the home. 9' ceilings, granite countertops, soft-close kitchen cabinets, and modern finishes to round out the features of this new construction home. *Upgraded: This home will have a partially finished basement with an additional bedroom, full bathroom, and den space. Similar to photos!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03JPyk_0bnMiOV300

96-Lot Birch Circle, Danville, 24540

4 Beds 4 Baths | $355,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,800 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome Home to the beautiful Cross Creek Neighborhood! NEW CONSTRUCTION - PRE-SALE: Marlee Floor Plan. Gorgeous modern home with a fabulous open concept plan and main-level living. Nice covered front porch and then you enter the home into the foyer space. Desired office space for anyone who is working from home or needs a designated space for online learning. Large master suite with attached bathroom and walk-in closet. Two additional main-level bedrooms, full bath, and linen closet. Family room with fireplace that is open to kitchen and breakfast nook. Separate dining room for entertaining guests along with additional powder half bath. The two-car garage will be located on the side of the home. 9' ceilings, granite countertops, soft-close kitchen cabinets, and modern finishes to round out the features of this new construction home. *Upgraded: This home will have a partially finished basement with an additional bedroom, full bathroom, and den space. Similar to photos.

