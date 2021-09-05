On the hunt for a home in Enid? These houses are on the market

(Enid, OK) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Enid than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

5613 Cedar Ridge Drive, Enid, 73703 3 Beds 2 Baths | $134,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,133 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Quiet neighborhood close to town but surrounded by farmland! This 1133 sq ft home has 3 beds, 2 baths, ample living and garage space. PERFECT family home! The backyard is perfect for hosting get togethers- with an open patio! Master bedroom is a suite with full bath and TWO closets! Buyer to verify all info, including schools.

1710 N Meadowbrook Drives, Enid, 73701 2 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 869 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Great home with updated flooring and interior paint! Great shop out back and move in ready!!

202 Rose Tree Ln., Enid, 73703 3 Beds 2 Baths | $158,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,647 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Location: 202 Rose Tree Ln., Enid, OK 73703 â€¢ Outstanding location within minutes of Enid's west side shopping & eateries â€¢ 1,647 +/- sq. ft. living area â€¢ 3 bedrooms & 2 baths â€¢ Master bedroom with ensuite & walk-in closet â€¢ 2nd bathroom with step-in jet tub & marble countertops â€¢ Kitchen w/range, dishwasher, & breakfast bar â€¢ Spacious living room w/fireplace, vaulted ceilings, & sliding patio door that flows to the covered back patio and beautifully landscaped, privacy fenced backyard â€¢ Office/spare room off living area â€¢ Approx. 24' x 14' storage/hobby building â€¢ Additional metal storage building â€¢ Central heat & air â€¢ Attached 2 car

1407 E Randolph, Enid, 73701 3 Beds 2 Baths | $69,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,383 Square Feet | Built in 1924

3 Bedroom * 2 Bath 1407 E Randolph Enid OK 73701 $69,500 This very nice older home is located close to schools, grocery stores and retail stores on the east side. The home has a large living area, kitchen with dining and laundry area, 3 bedrooms, 1 3/4 baths. Ceiling fans throughout the home, nice pantry with lots of storage in the hallway and master bedroom. Large oversize lot with detached garage and 3 small sheds. Breezeway between backdoor and garage. Spacious backyard with a chain link fence. This home has been well cared for and is ready for a new family to enjoy. Please call for a showing today!! According to Garfield County Assessor's office 1383 Sq/Ft. Taxes for 2020 were: $293.00

