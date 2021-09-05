Top homes for sale in Lufkin

(Lufkin, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lufkin. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1412 Mathews Street, Lufkin, 75901 3 Beds 2 Baths | $104,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,247 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Check out this 3 BR/2 B home that is perfect for an investor or a family needing more space!! Lots of extras including large rooms, wood burning fire place, and laundry room. The home has updated flooring and bathrooms. Large back yard in a quiet area with light traffic. Convenient location close to everything.

5900 Glengary Road, Lufkin, 75904 3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,928 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Meticulously maintained 3/2 with large gameroom/craftroom located on gorgeous corner lot. Fresh paint and updates make this a great house. Must see to appreciate.

321 Spring Creek Road, Lufkin, 75904 3 Beds 3 Baths | $298,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,289 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Nestled at the end of the road is 4 acres with a charming home on a hill! Cathedral ceiling and grand fireplace plus wooded view make this living room extra inviting. Granite kitchen with double ovens and breakfast bar. Downstairs primary suite. Two additional bedrooms upstairs with a bathroom. Covered front porch and deck allow you to enjoy every view! Double detached garage and a separate storage building. You will love this private and secluded property!

621 Kiln, Lufkin, 75904 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,225 | Single Family Residence | 1,238 Square Feet | Built in None

ATTENTION INVESTORS! Excellent investment opportunity! This income producing property is currently leased through February 2022 and is ready for a new owner. 621 Kiln features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a bonus room that is currently being used as a recording studio. Split floorpan with LOTS of storage. Call your favorite REALTOR and schedule an appointment today!

