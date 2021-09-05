Top homes for sale in Lufkin
(Lufkin, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lufkin. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.
Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:
Check out this 3 BR/2 B home that is perfect for an investor or a family needing more space!! Lots of extras including large rooms, wood burning fire place, and laundry room. The home has updated flooring and bathrooms. Large back yard in a quiet area with light traffic. Convenient location close to everything.
For open house information, contact Laura Jones, Keller Williams Realty-Tyler at 936-632-7700
Meticulously maintained 3/2 with large gameroom/craftroom located on gorgeous corner lot. Fresh paint and updates make this a great house. Must see to appreciate.
For open house information, contact Tracy Berry, LoneStar Country Real Estate at 936-875-4663
Nestled at the end of the road is 4 acres with a charming home on a hill! Cathedral ceiling and grand fireplace plus wooded view make this living room extra inviting. Granite kitchen with double ovens and breakfast bar. Downstairs primary suite. Two additional bedrooms upstairs with a bathroom. Covered front porch and deck allow you to enjoy every view! Double detached garage and a separate storage building. You will love this private and secluded property!
For open house information, contact Cindy Pierce, GANN MEDFORD Real Estate, Inc. at 936-634-8888
ATTENTION INVESTORS! Excellent investment opportunity! This income producing property is currently leased through February 2022 and is ready for a new owner. 621 Kiln features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a bonus room that is currently being used as a recording studio. Split floorpan with LOTS of storage. Call your favorite REALTOR and schedule an appointment today!
For open house information, contact Lauren Washington, Loblolly Properties, LLC at 936-305-5500
Comments / 0