Lufkin, TX

Top homes for sale in Lufkin

Lufkin Daily
Lufkin Daily
 4 days ago

(Lufkin, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Lufkin. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1412 Mathews Street, Lufkin, 75901

3 Beds 2 Baths | $104,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,247 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Check out this 3 BR/2 B home that is perfect for an investor or a family needing more space!! Lots of extras including large rooms, wood burning fire place, and laundry room. The home has updated flooring and bathrooms. Large back yard in a quiet area with light traffic. Convenient location close to everything.

For open house information, contact Laura Jones, Keller Williams Realty-Tyler at 936-632-7700

Copyright © 2021 Lufkin Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LARTX-63106)

5900 Glengary Road, Lufkin, 75904

3 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,928 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Meticulously maintained 3/2 with large gameroom/craftroom located on gorgeous corner lot. Fresh paint and updates make this a great house. Must see to appreciate.

For open house information, contact Tracy Berry, LoneStar Country Real Estate at 936-875-4663

Copyright © 2021 Lufkin Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LARTX-62059)

321 Spring Creek Road, Lufkin, 75904

3 Beds 3 Baths | $298,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,289 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Nestled at the end of the road is 4 acres with a charming home on a hill! Cathedral ceiling and grand fireplace plus wooded view make this living room extra inviting. Granite kitchen with double ovens and breakfast bar. Downstairs primary suite. Two additional bedrooms upstairs with a bathroom. Covered front porch and deck allow you to enjoy every view! Double detached garage and a separate storage building. You will love this private and secluded property!

For open house information, contact Cindy Pierce, GANN MEDFORD Real Estate, Inc. at 936-634-8888

Copyright © 2021 Lufkin Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LARTX-63204)

621 Kiln, Lufkin, 75904

3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,225 | Single Family Residence | 1,238 Square Feet | Built in None

ATTENTION INVESTORS! Excellent investment opportunity! This income producing property is currently leased through February 2022 and is ready for a new owner. 621 Kiln features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and a bonus room that is currently being used as a recording studio. Split floorpan with LOTS of storage. Call your favorite REALTOR and schedule an appointment today!

For open house information, contact Lauren Washington, Loblolly Properties, LLC at 936-305-5500

Copyright © 2021 Nacogdoches Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NMLSTX-22100720)

See more property details

Lufkin Daily

Lufkin Daily

Lufkin, TX
With Lufkin Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

