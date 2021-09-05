On the hunt for a home in Coeur D'Alene? These houses are on the market

(Coeur D'Alene, ID) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Coeur D'Alene than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2990 N Precept Ct, Post Falls, 83854 3 Beds 2 Baths | $535,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,960 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Enjoy the southern vistas across the 11th green and 12th tee-box at Prairie Falls Golf Club in Post Falls from this spacious 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,960 SF single level home with a 3+ car garage and golf cart garage with rear door to make that early tee time even easier! Open floor plan, large covered patio on the course with a gorgeous water feature, and additional uncovered area for recreating. Located between CDA and Spokane and offering access to both workplace markets, this home is built with comfort and convenience in mind!

For open house information, contact Tom Torgerson, Century 21 Beutler & Associates at 208-765-5554

1239 S Greenacres, Greenacres, 99016 4 Beds 3 Baths | $527,826 | Single Family Residence | 2,320 Square Feet | Built in 2020

The "Rainier" by Camden Homes at Selkirk Estates! Sold at time of listing.

For open house information, contact Brad Boswell, RE/MAX of Spokane at 509-922-3000

909 S Beige, Spokane Valley, 99016 4 Beds 3 Baths | $519,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,156 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Wonderful split level home in fantastic south valley neighborhood. four bedrooms including a huge master suite with complete bathroom. Three baths with two on the main floor. The me features Cathedral ceilings in the living room and kitchen area. Spacious living room including a gas fireplace with mantle. new roof, new paint and light fixtures inside and out, eating bar in the great room concept. The lower daylight level has a large family room two bedrooms and a full bath. The oversized two car garage has a separate entrance into the lower area. Forced air gas heat and central air keep the home heated and cooled all year. Especially noticeable is the large corner lot fully landscaped with the back yard enclosed by a Vinyl privacy fence. Nicely located with Central Valley Schools, easy access to the freeway and Shopping.

For open house information, contact Jim McConnachie, RE/MAX of Spokane at 509-922-3000

213 N Figwood Ct, Post Falls, 83854 3 Beds 3 Baths | $610,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,270 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Amazing Detail & Sunlight Welcome you as soon as you Enter this Beautiful Home. Gourmet Kitchen with Large Central Island, Quartz Countertops, Custom Tile, Gas Range, and Large Walk-in Pantry. Open Concept Living. Tiled walls in bathrooms. 3 large Bedrooms, The Master Suite features a Walk-in Closet. Smart Features; Smart Thermostat, Electric Hybrid Water Heater, 240v in Garage for Electric Vehicle Charging, Doorbell Camera, Gas Fireplace w/ Remote, Come see this Beautiful, Modern Home for yourself!

For open house information, contact Nancy Gurno, Keller Williams Realty Coeur d'Alene at 208-667-2399