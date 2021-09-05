CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coeur D'alene, ID

On the hunt for a home in Coeur D'Alene? These houses are on the market

Posted by 
Coeur D'Alene News Alert
Coeur D'Alene News Alert
 4 days ago

(Coeur D'Alene, ID) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Coeur D'Alene than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x8DPz_0bnMiLqs00

2990 N Precept Ct, Post Falls, 83854

3 Beds 2 Baths | $535,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,960 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Enjoy the southern vistas across the 11th green and 12th tee-box at Prairie Falls Golf Club in Post Falls from this spacious 3 bed, 2 bath, 1,960 SF single level home with a 3+ car garage and golf cart garage with rear door to make that early tee time even easier! Open floor plan, large covered patio on the course with a gorgeous water feature, and additional uncovered area for recreating. Located between CDA and Spokane and offering access to both workplace markets, this home is built with comfort and convenience in mind!

For open house information, contact Tom Torgerson, Century 21 Beutler & Associates at 208-765-5554

Copyright © 2021 Coeur d'Alene Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CDAARID-21-6882)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10inLx_0bnMiLqs00

1239 S Greenacres, Greenacres, 99016

4 Beds 3 Baths | $527,826 | Single Family Residence | 2,320 Square Feet | Built in 2020

The "Rainier" by Camden Homes at Selkirk Estates! Sold at time of listing.

For open house information, contact Brad Boswell, RE/MAX of Spokane at 509-922-3000

Copyright © 2021 Spokane Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SARWA-202024663)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pDuQg_0bnMiLqs00

909 S Beige, Spokane Valley, 99016

4 Beds 3 Baths | $519,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,156 Square Feet | Built in 2002

Wonderful split level home in fantastic south valley neighborhood. four bedrooms including a huge master suite with complete bathroom. Three baths with two on the main floor. The me features Cathedral ceilings in the living room and kitchen area. Spacious living room including a gas fireplace with mantle. new roof, new paint and light fixtures inside and out, eating bar in the great room concept. The lower daylight level has a large family room two bedrooms and a full bath. The oversized two car garage has a separate entrance into the lower area. Forced air gas heat and central air keep the home heated and cooled all year. Especially noticeable is the large corner lot fully landscaped with the back yard enclosed by a Vinyl privacy fence. Nicely located with Central Valley Schools, easy access to the freeway and Shopping.

For open house information, contact Jim McConnachie, RE/MAX of Spokane at 509-922-3000

Copyright © 2021 Spokane Association of REALTORS&#174;. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SARWA-202120166)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NAoDJ_0bnMiLqs00

213 N Figwood Ct, Post Falls, 83854

3 Beds 3 Baths | $610,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,270 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Amazing Detail & Sunlight Welcome you as soon as you Enter this Beautiful Home. Gourmet Kitchen with Large Central Island, Quartz Countertops, Custom Tile, Gas Range, and Large Walk-in Pantry. Open Concept Living. Tiled walls in bathrooms. 3 large Bedrooms, The Master Suite features a Walk-in Closet. Smart Features; Smart Thermostat, Electric Hybrid Water Heater, 240v in Garage for Electric Vehicle Charging, Doorbell Camera, Gas Fireplace w/ Remote, Come see this Beautiful, Modern Home for yourself!

For open house information, contact Nancy Gurno, Keller Williams Realty Coeur d'Alene at 208-667-2399

Copyright © 2021 Coeur d'Alene Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CDAARID-21-6149)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Coeur D'Alene News Alert

Coeur D'Alene News Alert

Coeur D'Alene, ID
125
Followers
217
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

With Coeur D'Alene News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coeur D'alene, ID
Coeur D'alene, ID
Real Estate
Local
Idaho Business
Idaho State
Idaho Real Estate
City
Post Falls, ID
Coeur D'alene, ID
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House#The Living Room#Prairie Falls Golf Club#Sf#Cda#Cathedral#Quartz Countertops#Bedrooms#Doorbell Camera
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy