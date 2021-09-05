Check out these homes on the Eagle Pass market now

(Eagle Pass, TX) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Eagle Pass. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

2175 Del Rio Blvd, Eagle Pass, 78852 3 Beds 3 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,730 Square Feet | Built in 1975

New Price!! Unique House For Sale located in Adams Subdivision right off Del Rio Blvd. This spacious and secluded two story/split level home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, formal dining room, two living rooms each with fireplace, kitchen with fireplace in the second floor with balcony overlooking land close to rio grande river. Main house is about 3,432 SF of living area plus a two car garage attached. Includes a separate small apartment/studio/office with restroom of approximately 298 SF....Total of 2.8 +- acres. Lots of potential, some TLC needed. Contact Listing broker for more details or to schedule an appointment.

1112 Bibb St, Eagle Pass, 78852 3 Beds 2 Baths | $194,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,153 Square Feet | Built in 1986

NEW LISTING !!! This house offer 2,153 sqft of living area plus 1 attached car-garage and a carport. , 3 bedroom's, 2 baths, living , dining, kitchen, Central a/c, Fenced, Covered Porch, New Shingles. Please call listing Agent to schedule an appointment to view this property.

1203 Royal Ridge Dr., Eagle Pass, 78852 4 Beds 3 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,336 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Location! Location! Location!!! Amazing corner lot! House completely remodeled. 4 spacious bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Formal Living, Formal Dining, Family Room and Breakfast Area. New kitchen cabinets with granite countertops. New windows, New flooring throughout the house, Fireplace. New shingles. A MUST SEE!!!!.....

889 Luis St, Eagle Pass, 78852 3 Beds 2 Baths | $111,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,595 Square Feet | Built in 1983

This home is a sitting in a corner lot. with lots of potential. In need of repairs. Shingles per home disclosure were replaced about 1 year ago estimated.

