Take a look at these homes on the market in Greenwood

(Greenwood, SC) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Greenwood will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

304 Tolbert Drive, Greenwood, 29649 4 Beds 3 Baths | $249,490 | 1,995 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Milford Pines! The perfect new community in Greenwood, SC with the best of both worlds. Tucked away in the most quaint, small-town setting, Milford Pines is still convenient to the heart of Greenwood which includes shopping, dining, Lander University, Self Regional Healthcare and excellent schools. Just 6 short miles from the sought-after Lake Greenwood, you can also enjoy all the water activities and endless sunsets. Community amenities include a pool and open-air cabana. Our family-friendly floorplans include stainless appliances, granite in kitchen and gas fireplaces. With this combination of location, pricing, and included features, it is easy to see why so many people would like to call Milford Pines home.

For open house information, contact Dana Ammons D.R. Horton - Greenville

33-D Grayson Drive, Graniteville, 29819 4 Beds 5 Baths | $287,499 | Single Family Residence | 3,052 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Pre-Sale Builder offering $7000 Buyer Incentive on this home! The Aberdeen plan by Pierwood Construction is a 3052 sq. ft. georgous 5 bedroom with loft upstairs. Owner suite with his and hers closets, formal dining room, open floor plan and covered porch. A must see! During summer months enjoy a cool beverage while relaxing at the Resort Style Pool. Gregg's Mill offers low Homeowner Association (HOA) fees. Located just off Highway 1 between Aiken and Augusta, you are just a short drive from entertainment, shopping restaurants and more! USDA 100% financing available.

For open house information, contact Eric Crawford, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Beazley, REALTORS at 706-863-1775

103 Milford Pines Drive, Greenwood, 29649 4 Beds 3 Baths | $240,990 | 1,995 Square Feet | Built in None

312 Tolbert Drive, Greenwood, 29649 3 Beds 3 Baths | $259,990 | 2,207 Square Feet | Built in None

