House hunt Vineland: See what’s on the market now

(Vineland, NJ) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Vineland. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

2217 E Main Street, Millville, 08332 4 Beds 3 Baths | $249,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,130 Square Feet | Built in 1972

This amazing colonial home is now available! The combination of its beauty, location and landscape is the reason your family will love this house –a perfect home that will capture your heart. An enjoyable property that’s perfect for a growing family, this home features beautiful hardwood and tile floors throughout, 4 large bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, and more than plenty of storage. Its gorgeous landscape and lovely outdoor spaces provide many opportunities to enjoy a variety of activities. Upon entry, the first floor offers a foyer, a formal living room, a formal dining room, a large kitchen, a spacious family room with built-in shelving surrounding a wood-burning fireplace, a laundry/utility room, and a half bath. There’s also easy access to the two-car garage, the peaceful wooden deck, the side yard, and basement from the main floor. The second floor continues with a master bedroom, three other bedrooms and a large two-sink vanity bathroom in the hallway. The large master bedroom features two large closets and a walk-in shower in the bathroom. There is plenty of adequate storage in each part of the house, including two attic spaces, a two-car garage, and a partially finished basement with shelving. Conveniently located near route 55 for easy access to Philadelphia with close proximity to the shore, two schools and adjacent to parks, this house is an opportunity to access the best of South Jersey.

For open house information, contact AMY LOMBARDO, BHHS FOX and ROACH-Sea Isle City at 609-263-2227

1178 Karin Street, Vineland, 08360 3 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,400 Square Feet | Built in 1955

Spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bath Vineland Rancher with recent upgrades including new roof. Newer water heater and A/C. All new appliances in the kitchen. Living room with fireplace, plus office, family room with wet bar. Full basement and so much more.

For open house information, contact STEPHANIE VERDEROSE, EXIT HOMESTEAD REALTY PROFESSIONALS LLC at 856-692-3948

Menantico Rd, Vineland, 08361 3 Beds 2 Baths | $343,900 | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in None

TO-BE-BUILT!Build your dream home at Menantico Estates in Vineland! 15 homesites will be available to choose any of our floorplans to build in this new community. Estimated move-in of 12 months. Featured here is our Avalon! The Avalon is the ranch-style home of your dreams! Starting at 1,600 square feet, the Avalon includes 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, with 9-foot ceilings throughout. This floorplan offers all of your traditional living areas with a spacious dining room, family room with vaulted ceilings, and a living room with cathedral-style ceilings. This home includes a 2-car garage and the choice to add a full front porch, where youll love enjoying brisk mornings reading a book or relaxing with a cup of coffee outdoors! Contact Schaeffer Homes at 856-208-5118 or email general.info@schaefferhomes.com to reserve your homesite and get started today! NOTE: This home is NOT YET BUILT. We are beginning the lot creation and land improvement stage of this community. Photos and virtual tours in the listing may feature luxury choices that are not included in the listing price.

For open house information, contact Menantico Estates in Vineland Schaeffer Homes

341 Linwood Ave, Vineland, 08361 3 Beds 1 Bath | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,254 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Welcome home to this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home located in Vineland. Some freshly painted rooms, electrical and plumbing updates, all new window ac units, light fixtures, and vanity in bathroom are few of the recent updates throughout. Enclosed back porch great for enjoying the private back yard. Nicely landscaped front yard. Living room with open floor plan to dining room, plus additional room great for an office. Kitchen comes complete with plenty of cabinets and brushed stainless appliances. One bedroom on the main level and two bedrooms upstairs with custom built ins. Make this home yours... a must see

For open house information, contact STEPHANIE VERDEROSE, EXIT HOMESTEAD REALTY PROFESSIONALS LLC at 856-692-3948