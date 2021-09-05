Top homes for sale in La Crosse

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
(La Crosse, WI) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in La Crosse. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v13jm_0bnMiHJy00

426 Gillette St, La Crosse, 54603

2 Beds 1 Bath | $219,900 | Condominium | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1986

SERENITY, GREAT NATURAL LIGHT, AND A BEAUTIFUL VIEW WILL WELCOME YOU WHILE ENJOYING THE HASSEL FREE LIVING OF RIVERS WALK CONDOS. IT'S JUST A SHORT DISTANCE TO KEY AMENITIES, INCLUDING THE BLACK RIVER BEACH COMMUNITY CENTER OR THE BUSLINE. BLACK RIVER WATER ACCESS IS EASILY ACCESSIBLE FROM THE SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM CONDO WITH ITS WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, PATIO AND A TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. MAIN FLOOR LIVING KEEPS IT SIMPLE. IN UNIT LAUNDRY, CENTRAL AIR AND ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED. SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY! PET RESTRICTIONS APPLY. HIGH SCHOOL - LOGAN, MIDDLE - LOGAN, ELEMENTARY - NORTHSIDE.

For open house information, contact Sheryl Schroeder, Coldwell Banker Success at 608-276-3161

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1915458)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1or8Rh_0bnMiHJy00

N5624 County Road M, West Salem, 54669

3 Beds 3 Baths | $895,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,713 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This beautiful horse ranch located just 2 miles from West Salem and 9 miles to Valley View Mall. The house is built on a hill so the view overlooking the ranch is amazing. Sit on the sprawling deck and enjoy communing with nature. Wild Winds Ranch is set up as a working horse facility.

For open house information, contact Peggy Lovejoy, Berkshire Hathaway HomeService North Properties at 651-208-7404

Copyright © 2021 Regional Multiple Listing Service of Minnesota [NorthStarMLS]. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RMLSMN-5760928)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P4R2T_0bnMiHJy00

6015 River Run Road, La Crosse, 54601

2 Beds 3 Baths | $359,300 | Single Family Residence | 2,097 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Waterview Subdivision, located in S La Crosse. New construction to be built w/modern, quality finishes. Covered patio w/gorgeous bluff view. 2 bed 2.5 bath, 2-story twin-do has been designed w/an office/flex room & large entry drop zone. The stand alone dining room allows for extra comfort. A large open basement can allow for multiple spaces & an extra bedroom. This custom home will not disappoint! Prices are subject to change due to materials fluctuating.

For open house information, contact Susan Mravik, Keller Williams Realty Diversified at 715-514-4265

Copyright © 2021 Northwestern Wisconsin Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-RANWWI-1550519)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H3OrJ_0bnMiHJy00

212 N Main St, Stoddard, 54658

4 Beds 1 Bath | $148,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,016 Square Feet | Built in 1933

Well-kept 4 bedroom home in Stoddard with large yard from street to street as well as Victorian style woodworking throughout the home. There is a 2 car garage with plenty of space left for a shop area and a large back lawn that stretches to the back street. The home has some etched widows and beautiful stained wood along with original wood flooring and unique custom wood cabinetry. This would be a great home to put a little TLC in and watch it shine! In a great location 10 minutes south of La Crosse, walking distance to school, park and the Mississippi River! Please call me today for a viewing; it surly won't last long at this price!

For open house information, contact Jenn Swiggum, Century 21 Affiliated at 608-637-8882

Copyright © 2021 South Central Wisconsin MLS Corporation. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SCWMLSWI-1917611)

