Top homes for sale in La Crosse

426 Gillette St, La Crosse, 54603 2 Beds 1 Bath | $219,900 | Condominium | 1,144 Square Feet | Built in 1986

SERENITY, GREAT NATURAL LIGHT, AND A BEAUTIFUL VIEW WILL WELCOME YOU WHILE ENJOYING THE HASSEL FREE LIVING OF RIVERS WALK CONDOS. IT'S JUST A SHORT DISTANCE TO KEY AMENITIES, INCLUDING THE BLACK RIVER BEACH COMMUNITY CENTER OR THE BUSLINE. BLACK RIVER WATER ACCESS IS EASILY ACCESSIBLE FROM THE SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM CONDO WITH ITS WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE, PATIO AND A TWO CAR ATTACHED GARAGE. MAIN FLOOR LIVING KEEPS IT SIMPLE. IN UNIT LAUNDRY, CENTRAL AIR AND ALL APPLIANCES ARE INCLUDED. SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING TODAY! PET RESTRICTIONS APPLY. HIGH SCHOOL - LOGAN, MIDDLE - LOGAN, ELEMENTARY - NORTHSIDE.

N5624 County Road M, West Salem, 54669 3 Beds 3 Baths | $895,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,713 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This beautiful horse ranch located just 2 miles from West Salem and 9 miles to Valley View Mall. The house is built on a hill so the view overlooking the ranch is amazing. Sit on the sprawling deck and enjoy communing with nature. Wild Winds Ranch is set up as a working horse facility.

6015 River Run Road, La Crosse, 54601 2 Beds 3 Baths | $359,300 | Single Family Residence | 2,097 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Waterview Subdivision, located in S La Crosse. New construction to be built w/modern, quality finishes. Covered patio w/gorgeous bluff view. 2 bed 2.5 bath, 2-story twin-do has been designed w/an office/flex room & large entry drop zone. The stand alone dining room allows for extra comfort. A large open basement can allow for multiple spaces & an extra bedroom. This custom home will not disappoint! Prices are subject to change due to materials fluctuating.

212 N Main St, Stoddard, 54658 4 Beds 1 Bath | $148,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,016 Square Feet | Built in 1933

Well-kept 4 bedroom home in Stoddard with large yard from street to street as well as Victorian style woodworking throughout the home. There is a 2 car garage with plenty of space left for a shop area and a large back lawn that stretches to the back street. The home has some etched widows and beautiful stained wood along with original wood flooring and unique custom wood cabinetry. This would be a great home to put a little TLC in and watch it shine! In a great location 10 minutes south of La Crosse, walking distance to school, park and the Mississippi River! Please call me today for a viewing; it surly won't last long at this price!

