Take a look at these homes on the Lake Havasu City market now

(Lake Havasu City, AZ) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Lake Havasu City than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1715 Emerald Dr, Lake Havasu City, 86403 3 Beds 2 Baths | $319,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,127 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Welcome to 1715 Emerald Dr! Don't let this GEM pass you by. This 3 bed, 2 bath home is sure to please with a large fenced lot with plenty of room add on to the main house or a casita and extra garages. The home had a new roof installed in 2019. Interior features include laminate wood floors and crown molding to give it a classic look. The large, open living area is perfect for entertaining and family gatherings. The split bedroom design has the master bedroom on one side of the house and the two guest rooms and bath on the other. The master bath features a beautiful travertine shower with glass doors! The large covered patio is great for those summer cookouts. The sparkling pool in the backyard is sure to please for summertime fun & relaxation. This home is on natural gas too! Close to downtown shopping and medical facilities and just minutes from the lake and Windsor Beach launch ramp.

For open house information, contact Sunstone Real Estate Group, Coldwell Banker Realty at 928-302-6177

375 London Bridge Rd, Lake Havasu City, 86403 5 Beds 4 Baths | $1,197,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,508 Square Feet | Built in 1995

$85 per square foot (that is Zillow's Zestimate) for this STUNNING, ONE OF A KIND HOME!! A two minute walk from your backdoor to the beach and lake. A panoramic unobstructed lake view from the entire length of the home, from your Master Bed and from every seat in your living and dining area! 3,508 sf, 5 bed, 3.5 bath home on one level. With 6 garages (2 boat deep). In an upscale gated community. The only home at Windsor Beach with its own footprint. Remodeled in 2019. Exquisite front door, vaulted ceilings, Italian tile & wood flooring throughout (no carpet), granite and onyx counters......only the best! Views outdoors too, from the deck spanning the length of the home, with the lake just a few feet away. Private community with resort-like grounds and walking paths. Year round heated pool & spa, nestled in lush green lawns. Wide streets, plenty of guest parking. Beautifully maintained with close knit family atmosphere. Community events year round. (HOA fees cover water, sewer and trash, grounds maintenance, pool maintenance, structure insurance, and maintenance of building including roof. Minimum 30 day rentals. Not suitable for AirBnb/VRBO. Owner agent.)

For open house information, contact Archana Aliyar, Long River Realty at 928-733-6083

3107 Lake Dr, Lake Havasu City, 86404 3 Beds 2 Baths | $175,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1973

3 bedroom 2 bath home with a 1 car garage. Fenced in yard

For open house information, contact Carolyn Altman, Realty ONE Group Mountain Desert-LH at 928-680-7350

2991 Amigo Dr, Lake Havasu City, 86404 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,100,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,019 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Gorgeous Southwestern Paradise on almost 1 acre of land with a private pool and spa. This beautiful home is super private, with room for toys, garages, casita whatever your heart desires. Enter through a very large covered flagstone patio into a formal entry. Notice the travertine stone flooring and the many art niches throughout the house. Spacious granite kitchen with counter seating, an island with vegetable sink, walk in pantry and open to the formal living room and dining room. Family ready with a wonderful family room that accesses the pool and more covered flagstone patios, this room also enjoys access to the powder bath/pool bathroom. Gorgeous backyard with patios galore. Two master suites, the main master suite enjoys built in reading lights, two walk in closets, a jacuzzi tub, dual vanities with beautiful granite counters and a Steam Shower. The other master suite enjoys a walk in shower possibly handicap accessible and access to the front patio. All the bedrooms are over sized. Truly a beautiful custom home. The whole house enjoys filtered water. Plenty of garage space, the RV garage is 44 deep with a 13.6 door and a roof top deck. Call to see this gem in the desert

For open house information, contact The Jennifer Luzzi Group, Keller Williams Arizona Living Realty at 928-453-6111