Take a look at these homes on the Columbia market now

(Columbia, TN) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Columbia will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

1908 Morris Ave, Columbia, 38401 3 Beds 1 Bath | $319,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1954

One of A Kind! Luxury Mid century Modern cottage -In Ground pool-State of the Art Pool House-Fenced Yard-FirePit-Completely Upgraded-Hardwood Floors-Custom Kitchen quartz countertops -Marble backsplash- Huge Deck- Great Location-1 miles from stores-MUST SEE!!

1169 Rip Steele Rd, Columbia, 38401 3 Beds 3 Baths | $475,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,127 Square Feet | Built in 1997

Nearly a total renovation (all bathrooms and kitchen remodel), this beautiful all brick home boasts amazing views from the relaxing front porch and privacy and fun on the huge deck with in ground pool! A finished basement with tile floors is perfect for an office, play room, or guest room and can double as a storm shelter. I promise, You don't want to miss this fabulous property!

2940 Timewinder Way, Columbia, 38401 5 Beds 4 Baths | $501,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,714 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Built in 2019, this 5 bedroom, 4 bath home located in the Homestead at Carter's Station subdivision boasts over 3,000sf! So much to love about this home: the oversized primary, the finished basement, open concept living room and kitchen area, and that is just inside! The 2 story outdoor living area and fenced yard are perfect for gatherings!

1707 Aster Dr, Columbia, 38401 4 Beds 3 Baths | $489,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,489 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Beautiful All Brick Home on a half acre lot! 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, hardwood floors, granite countertops, beautiful tile shower, soaking tub, formal dining room with see through fireplace, large bonus room, side entry garage , beautiful large deck. 5 mins from Maury Regional Hospital and shopping. This home is a must see! Easy to show!

