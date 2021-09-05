Statesboro-curious? These homes are on the market

(Statesboro, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Statesboro will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

306 Farmington Road, Statesboro, 30458 4 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | 1,821 Square Feet | Built in 2021

RUN, DON'T WALK to this Farmington West beauty with GORGEOUS POND VIEWS! Beautifully designed, energy efficient home with 9 foot main level ceilings, custom wood cabinetry, spa-like master bath, LVP flooring in all common areas, 30 year architectural shingles, brick skirting and sod/landscaping/irrigation pkg. Quiet peaceful community with walkable park like setting, convenient to shopping and dining! Lot 27 Rushing Farm House plan features 4 bed/2 bath, flow-through design w/ welcoming foyer, oversized great room, generous kitchen with island & bar seating, walk-in pantry & bright dining area. Private master suite & master bath w/ double sink vanity, garden tub & separate 48” shower. Adorable cubby drop zone for the kiddos! Relaxing covered back patio overlooks rare POND VIEW! Upgrades include oil rub bronze finishes, framed bathroom mirrors, irrigation w/ auto timer and carriage style garage door w/WiFi belt drive operator. 2-10 Home WarrantyINCLUDED! Plans and renderings subject to and will change at builder's discretion. $350 mailbox fee.

For open house information, contact Erin Burns, Coldwell Banker Conner Realty at 912-764-5485

1830 Old Carriage Trail, Statesboro, 30458 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | 1,932 Square Feet | Built in 2017

This beautiful all brick split floor-plan 3bed/2bath home on cul-de-sac in the Carrington South Community is a MUST see!!! The front entry welcomes you into an open concept living room, dining room and kitchen. This home features a vaulted ceiling in the living room and wooden beams in the dining room. Hard wood floors in the common areas with carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has a breakfast area with stainless steel appliances (gas range). The spacious owners' ensuite has a walk-in closet, dual vanities, separate shower and garden tub. Upstairs is a spacious BONUS room with zoned cooling and heating. Call me to schedule your showing!

For open house information, contact Melissa White, Statesboro Properties at 912-681-5000

2900 Charlie Lane, Statesboro, 30461 3 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | 2,126 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This amazing home features a foyer entrance, formal dining room, living room with fireplace, spacious kitchen with breakfast area and a x large family room. Large Cul de sac lot and matching shop. Interior photos coming soon.

For open house information, contact Shelley Stringer, Statesboro Properties at 912-681-5000

302 Farmington Road, Statesboro, 30458 4 Beds 2 Baths | $269,890 | 2,128 Square Feet | Built in 2021

ONE OF LAST REMAINING OPPORTUNITIES and the LARGEST one-level home in FARMINGTON WEST! Lot 29 Ayden plan features FABULOUS 4 bed/2 bath design with 2128 sqft! Open-concept, generous kitchen with HUGE island, walk-in pantry, breakfast room, formal dining/flex space. Private master suite & bath with garden tub, separate 48” shower & huge walk in closet. All guest rooms with walk-in closets. Upgrade features include: 36" upper cabinets in kitchen, adorable built-in drop zone for the kiddos, laundry room cabinets, lovely oil rubbed bronze finishes, irrigation w/ timer, framed mirrors...much more. Relaxing covered back patio with POND VIEWS! Homes always include stainless appliance pkg, 9 foot main level ceilings, LVP flooring in all common areas, 30 year architectural shingles, brick skirting and sod/landscaping/irrigation pkg. and 2-10 Home Warranty. Plans and renderings subject to and will change at builder's discretion. $350 mailbox

For open house information, contact Erin Burns, Coldwell Banker Conner Realty at 912-764-5485