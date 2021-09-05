CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Statesboro, GA

Statesboro-curious? These homes are on the market

Posted by 
Statesboro Voice
Statesboro Voice
 4 days ago

(Statesboro, GA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Statesboro will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08xkMO_0bnMiDn400

306 Farmington Road, Statesboro, 30458

4 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | 1,821 Square Feet | Built in 2021

RUN, DON'T WALK to this Farmington West beauty with GORGEOUS POND VIEWS! Beautifully designed, energy efficient home with 9 foot main level ceilings, custom wood cabinetry, spa-like master bath, LVP flooring in all common areas, 30 year architectural shingles, brick skirting and sod/landscaping/irrigation pkg. Quiet peaceful community with walkable park like setting, convenient to shopping and dining! Lot 27 Rushing Farm House plan features 4 bed/2 bath, flow-through design w/ welcoming foyer, oversized great room, generous kitchen with island & bar seating, walk-in pantry & bright dining area. Private master suite & master bath w/ double sink vanity, garden tub & separate 48” shower. Adorable cubby drop zone for the kiddos! Relaxing covered back patio overlooks rare POND VIEW! Upgrades include oil rub bronze finishes, framed bathroom mirrors, irrigation w/ auto timer and carriage style garage door w/WiFi belt drive operator. 2-10 Home WarrantyINCLUDED! Plans and renderings subject to and will change at builder's discretion. $350 mailbox fee.

For open house information, contact Erin Burns, Coldwell Banker Conner Realty at 912-764-5485

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9027587)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Y1VGW_0bnMiDn400

1830 Old Carriage Trail, Statesboro, 30458

3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | 1,932 Square Feet | Built in 2017

This beautiful all brick split floor-plan 3bed/2bath home on cul-de-sac in the Carrington South Community is a MUST see!!! The front entry welcomes you into an open concept living room, dining room and kitchen. This home features a vaulted ceiling in the living room and wooden beams in the dining room. Hard wood floors in the common areas with carpet in the bedrooms. The kitchen has a breakfast area with stainless steel appliances (gas range). The spacious owners' ensuite has a walk-in closet, dual vanities, separate shower and garden tub. Upstairs is a spacious BONUS room with zoned cooling and heating. Call me to schedule your showing!

For open house information, contact Melissa White, Statesboro Properties at 912-681-5000

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9031790)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KIoPL_0bnMiDn400

2900 Charlie Lane, Statesboro, 30461

3 Beds 2 Baths | $245,000 | 2,126 Square Feet | Built in 2003

This amazing home features a foyer entrance, formal dining room, living room with fireplace, spacious kitchen with breakfast area and a x large family room. Large Cul de sac lot and matching shop. Interior photos coming soon.

For open house information, contact Shelley Stringer, Statesboro Properties at 912-681-5000

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9018339)

See more property details

302 Farmington Road, Statesboro, 30458

4 Beds 2 Baths | $269,890 | 2,128 Square Feet | Built in 2021

ONE OF LAST REMAINING OPPORTUNITIES and the LARGEST one-level home in FARMINGTON WEST! Lot 29 Ayden plan features FABULOUS 4 bed/2 bath design with 2128 sqft! Open-concept, generous kitchen with HUGE island, walk-in pantry, breakfast room, formal dining/flex space. Private master suite & bath with garden tub, separate 48” shower & huge walk in closet. All guest rooms with walk-in closets. Upgrade features include: 36" upper cabinets in kitchen, adorable built-in drop zone for the kiddos, laundry room cabinets, lovely oil rubbed bronze finishes, irrigation w/ timer, framed mirrors...much more. Relaxing covered back patio with POND VIEWS! Homes always include stainless appliance pkg, 9 foot main level ceilings, LVP flooring in all common areas, 30 year architectural shingles, brick skirting and sod/landscaping/irrigation pkg. and 2-10 Home Warranty. Plans and renderings subject to and will change at builder's discretion. $350 mailbox

For open house information, contact Erin Burns, Coldwell Banker Conner Realty at 912-764-5485

Copyright © 2021 Georgia Multiple Listing Service. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAMLS-9042423)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Statesboro Voice

Statesboro Voice

Statesboro, GA
105
Followers
223
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Statesboro Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Georgia State
Georgia Real Estate
Statesboro, GA
Business
City
Statesboro, GA
Local
Georgia Business
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Erin Burns
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Design#Laundry Room#The Living Room#Irrigation#Ga#Rushing Farm House#Statesboro Properties#Interior#Ayden
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy