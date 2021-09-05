CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Farmington, NM

Check out these Farmington homes on the market

(Farmington, NM) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Farmington. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YZtKk_0bnMiCuL00

7 Road 6409, Kirtland, 87417

3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,110 Square Feet | Built in 1985

3 Bedroom and 2 full Bathroom home in Kirtland on a large lot. Open kitchen and dining area. All windows and doors recently updated. Beautifully landscaped front yard. Very large backyard. Storage shed negotiable with acceptable offer.

For open house information, contact Theresa Van Riper, Real Estate PROS at 505-588-7767

Copyright © 2021 San Juan County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SJCBRNM-21-1084)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=419WZP_0bnMiCuL00

1424 Anna Lane, Farmington, 87401

3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,587 Square Feet | Built in 1999

FANTASTIC FLOOR PLAN!!! Split Bedroom, 3 Bed 2 Bath Manufactured with a Central Kitchen, Detached 2 Car Garage, Central Air, Fully Fenced Backyard. Please Call For a Private Showing Today!!!

For open house information, contact Paul M Barry, RE/MAX of Farmington at 505-327-4777

Copyright © 2021 San Juan County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SJCBRNM-21-386)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ovQ4_0bnMiCuL00

109 E 30Th Street, Farmington, 87401

3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Townhouse | 1,750 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Beautiful 3/2 recently updated Farmington townhome! Large open kitchen with concrete countertops and a new stove. Laminate wood and tile flooring throughout living areas with newer carpet in bedrooms. Gorgeous enclosed heated sunroom with saltillo tile floors. Spacious patio & backyard with beautiful lawn, fruit trees and room for a garden. Attached 2 car garage with lots of shelving and storage. Gravel landscaped front yard. Centrally located and close to schools, parks, golf and shopping. Will go quick so schedule your showing today. Square footage is approximate.

For open house information, contact Theresa Van Riper, Real Estate PROS at 505-588-7767

Copyright © 2021 San Juan County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SJCBRNM-21-905)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ODGUz_0bnMiCuL00

2408 N Santiago Avenue, Farmington, 87401

5 Beds 4 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,344 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This remarkable home is dated and needs a lot of TLC, but there's plenty of room to work with - 2 living areas plus a game room complete with pellet stove, bar and pool table, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, an office and a workshop (previously the garage). Seller has considered the improvements and updates needed in the as-is price. See private remarks.

For open house information, contact Carole Wiggins, Coldwell Banker Cornerstone at 970-660-5323

Copyright © 2021 San Juan County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SJCBRNM-21-1145)

ABOUT

With Farmington Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

