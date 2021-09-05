Check out these Farmington homes on the market

(Farmington, NM) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Farmington. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

7 Road 6409, Kirtland, 87417 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,110 Square Feet | Built in 1985

3 Bedroom and 2 full Bathroom home in Kirtland on a large lot. Open kitchen and dining area. All windows and doors recently updated. Beautifully landscaped front yard. Very large backyard. Storage shed negotiable with acceptable offer.

1424 Anna Lane, Farmington, 87401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $155,000 | Manufactured Home | 1,587 Square Feet | Built in 1999

FANTASTIC FLOOR PLAN!!! Split Bedroom, 3 Bed 2 Bath Manufactured with a Central Kitchen, Detached 2 Car Garage, Central Air, Fully Fenced Backyard. Please Call For a Private Showing Today!!!

109 E 30Th Street, Farmington, 87401 3 Beds 2 Baths | $174,900 | Townhouse | 1,750 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Beautiful 3/2 recently updated Farmington townhome! Large open kitchen with concrete countertops and a new stove. Laminate wood and tile flooring throughout living areas with newer carpet in bedrooms. Gorgeous enclosed heated sunroom with saltillo tile floors. Spacious patio & backyard with beautiful lawn, fruit trees and room for a garden. Attached 2 car garage with lots of shelving and storage. Gravel landscaped front yard. Centrally located and close to schools, parks, golf and shopping. Will go quick so schedule your showing today. Square footage is approximate.

2408 N Santiago Avenue, Farmington, 87401 5 Beds 4 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,344 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This remarkable home is dated and needs a lot of TLC, but there's plenty of room to work with - 2 living areas plus a game room complete with pellet stove, bar and pool table, 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, an office and a workshop (previously the garage). Seller has considered the improvements and updates needed in the as-is price. See private remarks.

