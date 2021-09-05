Take a look at these homes for sale in Titusville

(Titusville, FL) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Titusville. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3546 Dairy Road, Titusville, 32796 2 Beds 2 Baths | $179,000 | Townhouse | 1,120 Square Feet | Built in 1975

Wow what a great two bedroom two bath with many great features including courtyard entry, ceramic tile and laminate floors, a fully equipped kitchen, ceiling fans, master with walk-in closet and dressing area, covered parking with garage door, spacious indoor laundry room and a large screened back porch. All this plus a great community located conveniently to shopping, entertainment and schools.Contact Alliance Properties 321-777-1177 Admin@APOBrevard.com Visit us on the web at APOBrevard.com

For open house information, contact David F Marsh, Alliance Properties of Brev at 321-777-1177

604 Paw Paw Avenue, Cocoa, 32922 2 Beds 1 Bath | $109,000 | Single Family Residence | 796 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Multiple offers! Seller will make a decision by August 6th. Go show before its to late! Great Price! This completely remodeled single family home is stunning. New kitchen, new flooring, and granite countertops. This home is more spacious than the square footage shows. Walls were removed to give it an open concept. The side/back gives you plenty of privacy. Do not miss out on this home!

For open house information, contact Jordan K Reed, Keller Williams Space Coast at 321-450-5600

2175 Louisiana Street, Titusville, 32780 4 Beds 3 Baths | $390,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 2021

You won't find quality like this at the same price point, anywhere! This to-be constructed home boasts an on-trend Key West style. The shaker cabinets, SS appliances, farmhouse sink, & a large island w/ breakfast bar complete the kitchen. The family room w/ a 4-panel slider opens to an expanded covered back porch. The master exudes style & opens to the covered porch, offering a stand-alone tub, a frameless dual head shower, a dbl sinks, water closet, & large his & her closets. Beautiful stainedconcrete flooring unite each space. You will appreciate the guest bath, office, impact windows, Trane A/C System, tankless water heater, metal roof, recessed lighting. Early contracted buyers may have their choice of finishes. Flooring upgrades to tile, carpet, or luxury vinyl available.

For open house information, contact Gina Emily Garry, Dale Sorensen Real Estate Inc. at 321-723-9990

1580 Golfview Drive, Titusville, 32780 3 Beds 1 Bath | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,248 Square Feet | Built in 1958

WOW! What a crazy nice house. The kitchen looks amazing and so does the rest of the home. New central Air conditioning and Duct work! All the electrical wiring is new and so is the electrical panel. The carpet, bathroom and appliances are all NEW. Its a great area to live in and just minutes to down town, Get in Line because this home will go so fast! There is a huge living area that could also be a 4th bedroom. If you ever needed a workshop look no further, this, to be, man cave has got youcovered and has a new metal roof!

For open house information, contact Stephen L Cintron, RE/MAX Solutions at 321-766-5674