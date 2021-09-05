CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Top homes for sale in East Lansing

Posted by 
East Lansing Today
East Lansing Today
 4 days ago

(East Lansing, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in East Lansing will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OxwgZ_0bnMi9LP00

3560 Hulett Road, Okemos, 48864

4 Beds 2 Baths | $698,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,636 Square Feet | Built in 1870

"Netzloff Farms" family owned since 1942! Located across from Okemos High School, nestled on 5-acres of land. This approx. 2,240 sq. ft. 4-bedroom 2 bath 2-story offers a flexible floor plan. Several outbuildings including an original barn to the farm with newer siding and metal roof. Step back in time and claim a place in history. This home is very special and is an Okemos landmark majestically nestled off the road behind split rail fencing. The updated farmhouse itself has a living area and dining room, a sitting room off the main floor bedroom or nursery, plus a study. The well laid out kitchen is efficient with solid surface countertop and to the ceiling cabinets. First-floor laundry room with sorting space, and a back porch mudroom. Three spacious bedrooms on the 2nd floor plus a generous full bath with loads of character. Cement floor in the Michigan basement with the original large stone foundation! 3,132 sq. ft. original barn and milking station. 384 sq. ft. ch

For open house information, contact Lynne VanDeventer, Coldwell Banker Hubbell BriarWood-Okemos at 517-349-4406

Copyright © 2021 Greater Lansing Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARMI-258862)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LBkr1_0bnMi9LP00

10933 W Jolly Road, Lansing, 48911

4 Beds 5 Baths | $549,900 | Single Family Residence | 6,402 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Amazing opportunity buy this sprawling executive Ranch Home on 25 acres with hundreds of feet of river frontage! A long, paved driveway leads to this very private setting. A recently power washed deck overlooks the beautiful back property. New roof in 2019. Living Room and Dining Room both have fireplaces. A quiet peaceful place to work or read in the Study. A 4 Seasons room allows an you to enjoy the outdoors no matter what the weather. Primary Bedroom with 2 private baths with a jacuzzi tub. 3 additional Bedrooms for family and guests. A walk-out lower level Family Room, with a brick fireplace is great for casual entertaining and relaxing. 3 car Garage with a Service Door plus an old horse stable/barn. Don't miss this opportunity to own the home of your dreams! Holt Schools.

For open house information, contact Thornton Realty Team, Coldwell Banker Hubbell BriarWood-Okemos at 517-349-4406

Copyright © 2021 Greater Lansing Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GLARMI-257351)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hJ8UN_0bnMi9LP00

422 E Second, Perry, 48872

3 Beds 2 Baths | $74,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,532 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Here is your next project, could be a great house to remodel and flip! Main floor primary bedroom with half bath and bonus area (12x7), HUGE rec room (24x15), fenced yard, newer tankless water heater and more. Bring your tool belt and imagination and consider the possibilities! Home is an estate sale and being sold as-is.

For open house information, contact MARTHA SNYDER, CB Professionals Morrice at 517-625-4488

Copyright © 2021 Greater Shiawassee Regional Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SRBRMI-50047841)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D2JxL_0bnMi9LP00

1322 Roselawn Avenue, Lansing, 48915

2 Beds 1 Bath | $55,900 | Single Family Residence | 698 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Welcome to this cozy 2 bedroom ranch in quiet neighborhood. Home is move-in ready and has been painted and has newer carpet. This could also be a great investment opportunity! BTVAI

For open house information, contact Jeff Glover, KW Professionals at 734-459-4700

Copyright © 2021 Realcomp Limited II. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-REALCOMPMI-2210039069)

ABOUT

With East Lansing Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

