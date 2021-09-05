Top homes for sale in East Lansing

(East Lansing, MI) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in East Lansing will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

3560 Hulett Road, Okemos, 48864 4 Beds 2 Baths | $698,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,636 Square Feet | Built in 1870

"Netzloff Farms" family owned since 1942! Located across from Okemos High School, nestled on 5-acres of land. This approx. 2,240 sq. ft. 4-bedroom 2 bath 2-story offers a flexible floor plan. Several outbuildings including an original barn to the farm with newer siding and metal roof. Step back in time and claim a place in history. This home is very special and is an Okemos landmark majestically nestled off the road behind split rail fencing. The updated farmhouse itself has a living area and dining room, a sitting room off the main floor bedroom or nursery, plus a study. The well laid out kitchen is efficient with solid surface countertop and to the ceiling cabinets. First-floor laundry room with sorting space, and a back porch mudroom. Three spacious bedrooms on the 2nd floor plus a generous full bath with loads of character. Cement floor in the Michigan basement with the original large stone foundation! 3,132 sq. ft. original barn and milking station. 384 sq. ft. ch

10933 W Jolly Road, Lansing, 48911 4 Beds 5 Baths | $549,900 | Single Family Residence | 6,402 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Amazing opportunity buy this sprawling executive Ranch Home on 25 acres with hundreds of feet of river frontage! A long, paved driveway leads to this very private setting. A recently power washed deck overlooks the beautiful back property. New roof in 2019. Living Room and Dining Room both have fireplaces. A quiet peaceful place to work or read in the Study. A 4 Seasons room allows an you to enjoy the outdoors no matter what the weather. Primary Bedroom with 2 private baths with a jacuzzi tub. 3 additional Bedrooms for family and guests. A walk-out lower level Family Room, with a brick fireplace is great for casual entertaining and relaxing. 3 car Garage with a Service Door plus an old horse stable/barn. Don't miss this opportunity to own the home of your dreams! Holt Schools.

422 E Second, Perry, 48872 3 Beds 2 Baths | $74,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,532 Square Feet | Built in 1890

Here is your next project, could be a great house to remodel and flip! Main floor primary bedroom with half bath and bonus area (12x7), HUGE rec room (24x15), fenced yard, newer tankless water heater and more. Bring your tool belt and imagination and consider the possibilities! Home is an estate sale and being sold as-is.

1322 Roselawn Avenue, Lansing, 48915 2 Beds 1 Bath | $55,900 | Single Family Residence | 698 Square Feet | Built in 1953

Welcome to this cozy 2 bedroom ranch in quiet neighborhood. Home is move-in ready and has been painted and has newer carpet. This could also be a great investment opportunity! BTVAI

