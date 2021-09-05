CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Auburn-curious? These homes are on the market

Auburn News Flash
Auburn News Flash
 4 days ago

(Auburn, AL) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Auburn. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mfNek_0bnMi7Zx00

1900 Wrights Mill Road, Auburn, 36830

6 Beds 5 Baths | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,294 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Incredibly private 5 acre estate consisting of a 3 bed/2 bath main house, an attached 2 bed/2 bath pool house w/ full kitchen, + a 1 bed/1 bath apartment over the 3-car garage. Nestled between the 3 structures, you'll find a gorgeous swimming pool surrounded by patios & gardens. All of this, w/out a neighbor in sight! In the main house, which boasts no carpet & plantation shutters throughout, the large great room features French doors that open to this stunning backyard, & the adjacent updated kitchen offers a 6-burner gas range, SS farm sink, & ceiling-height custom cabinetry. Both the master & upstairs baths have recently been beautifully renovated! In the pool house, the ground level offers a full kitchen, laundry, bed, & bath w/ a 2nd bed/bonus up w/ en suite bath & balcony overlooking pool. The final 6th bed is located in the above-garage apartment, along w/ a huge open living space & full bath. Large detached workshop. Easy access to I85, Auburn University, & Chewacla State Park!

For open house information, contact RYAN EDWARDS ANNIE WILLIAMS TEAM, BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY HOMESERVICES at 334-826-1010

Copyright © 2021 Lee County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LCARAL-151725)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RIYqz_0bnMi7Zx00

549 Cloverdale Drive, Auburn, 36830

3 Beds 3 Baths | $363,662 | Single Family Attached | 1,858 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This end unit will be the last townhome on the street, no townhome next door. There are also great views from the back porch and no townhome behind you. Master on the main plus a second bedroom with a full bathroom on the first floor and a third bedroom and full bathroom on the second floor. There is also over 500 sf of attic storage on the second floor. The master bathroom features a super shower with a bench and a window. Relax on a double covered rear porch. Tons of upgrades in this home! Estimated completion: December 2021/January 2022. **The price listed online may not include all upgrades and is subject to change upon confirmation of upgrades. Please contact the Dilworth Homes sales agent for final pricing on this home.** Amenities are coming soon and will feature a pool, clubhouse, fitness center, and 10 acre stocked lake for activities. Model Home Hours : Monday and Tuesday : closed, Wednesday - Saturday : 9 AM - 6 PM, and Sunday : 12 PM - 5 PM.

For open house information, contact MEGAN CORCORAN, CLAYTON PROPERTIES GROUP, INC at 205-982-2396

Copyright © 2021 Lee County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LCARAL-153186)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JVrF0_0bnMi7Zx00

561 Hamilton Hills Drive, Auburn, 36830

5 Beds 5 Baths | $749,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,824 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Gorgeous 5 bedroom/5 bathroom house on a large 1.3 acre lot. You enter the house through a solid wood front door with leaded glass transom greeting you to a dramatic 2 story foyer with twenty foot ceilings, magnificent crystal chandelier, marble floors and a formal staircase to upstairs. To the right you have a living room with heavy crown molding and plantation shutter. Off the living room is a spacious formal dining room with a glass transom, heavy crown molding and a gorgeous view of the lake. The large kitchens open layout features an island, granite countertops, custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and an ice maker. The kitchen is connected to living living room and it opens up to the breakfast room and a large sun room with views of the lake. The den off the sun room features a massive antique mantle, marble wood burning fireplace, Cherrywood walls, custom built-ins and view of the lake. There is also a study on the right as upon entering the house which has access

For open house information, contact ALAN DORN, KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY at 334-209-3242

Copyright © 2021 Lee County Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-LCARAL-152431)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0alEgZ_0bnMi7Zx00

1307 Parker Pl, Auburn, 36830

3 Beds 4 Baths | $299,000 | Single Family Attached | 1,830 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Pictures are from previously built building. Final product may be slightly different. Construction is scheduled to start in mid December and the units should be ready by mid June. The end units are $319,000 and middle units are $299,000. All are 3 bedrooms each with private bath. Each with tub/shower combos with tiled walls. Also laundry room on second floor. On main level is kitchen with pantry, dining room, living room, great room, half bath and a coat closet. There is also a one car garage with a storage closet that is about 300 square feet. See supplements for standard features sheet and a survey. Standard features include Spray foam insulation on roof, batt insulation in walls, comfort height toilets, stainless steel appliances, satin nickel hardware, painted white brick and irrigation system.

For open house information, contact Alan Dorn, Keller Williams - Montgomery at 334-277-8920

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11468148)

With Auburn News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

