CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Logan, UT

Check out these homes on the Logan market now

Posted by 
Logan Daily
Logan Daily
 4 days ago

(Logan, UT) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Logan. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rn04i_0bnMi5oV00

220 N 300 E, Millville, 84326

5 Beds 3 Baths | $715,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,679 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This gorgeous house on the east bench in Millville is a must see! Gorgeous views of the valley go on and on. This 5-bedroom 3-bathroom house is a must see. The bedrooms are all huge and can easily accommodate a king size bed. Each bedroom has its own circuit breaker and cable and telephone. The main bedroom is a beautiful private retreat. It has two large walk-in closets, and the on-suite bathroom is currently being remodeled and is going to be amazing with a freestanding tub and separate shower. The materials have been purchased and they are simply waiting on tradesmen to finish the work. This house is a great house for entertaining and gathering. The kitchen, dining and great room are open and spacious, and the great room has a cozy wood burning stove. There is a large living room in the basement and plenty of space to spread out. The basement ceilings are 9 feet tall. This house has storage galore. The house is extremely well built, and the exterior walls are 2x6 and the siding of the house is seamless steel siding. The oversized insulated garage is 1,083 sf and has a storage room at the back. There is room for all your projects. The yard on this house is the crown jewel. Enjoy the darling firepit in the privacy of your cedar fence. This lot has been beautifully landscaped and is an oasis for you to relax and unwind. This house will not last long. Schedule your showing today. Buyer to verify all information.

For open house information, contact Cindy Cummings, Engel & Volkers Logan at 435-787-4499

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-MPC1765822)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KiV66_0bnMi5oV00

1177 W 1960 S, Logan, 84321

3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Offers to be reviewed on Friday afternoon. Fantastic single level home and affordable! Don't miss out on all that this home has to offer! Spacious rooms, covered deck, beautiful pergola, fenced yard and all appliances included (fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer, & dryer). All this wrapped up into one sweet deal! Buyer to verify all information.

For open house information, contact Brittany Andrus, Engel & Volkers Logan at 435-787-4499

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-MPC1764126)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=426xtl_0bnMi5oV00

393 E 700 S, River Heights, 84321

4 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,642 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Don't miss this mid century modern charmer! Tons of square footage and space for everyone to be together or in their own separate areas. The yard is to die for with tons of outdoor living, a full sprinkler system and it is entirely landscaped. There is vintage charm and character around every corner! What's not to love about this place? It just might have everything you've been looking for! Buyer to verify all information.

For open house information, contact Brittany Andrus, Engel & Volkers Logan at 435-787-4499

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-MPC1766504)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o3HTQ_0bnMi5oV00

466 E 800 S, River Heights, 84321

5 Beds 4 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,852 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Open House Friday August 13 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. & Saturday August 14 from 10 a.m. to noon! Beautiful home in the heart of Cache Valley! This River Heights home will WOW you! Five beds, 3.5 baths and a three car garage with tons of upgrades including basement kitchenette, theater room, pretty woodwork, amazing deck and walkout basement. Don't let the chance to own this home pass you by! Offers will be reviewed as they are submitted. Buyer to verify all information.

For open house information, contact Jen Luman, Engel & Volkers Logan at 435-787-4499

Copyright © 2021 Engel & Völkers. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-EV-MPC1761813)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Logan Daily

Logan Daily

Logan, UT
80
Followers
216
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Logan Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Utah State
Utah Real Estate
Local
Utah Business
City
Millville, UT
Logan, UT
Business
City
Logan, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sprinkler#Storage Room#Engel Volkers Logan
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

Trump endorses Cheney challenger

Former President Trump on Thursday officially endorsed Wyoming attorney Harriet Hageman’s campaign to oust Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), setting the battle lines in what is expected to be a fierce GOP House primary. In his endorsement, Trump dubbed Hageman a loyal ally of his agenda while bashing Cheney, whom he...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy