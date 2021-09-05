Check out these homes on the Logan market now

(Logan, UT) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Logan. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

220 N 300 E, Millville, 84326 5 Beds 3 Baths | $715,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,679 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This gorgeous house on the east bench in Millville is a must see! Gorgeous views of the valley go on and on. This 5-bedroom 3-bathroom house is a must see. The bedrooms are all huge and can easily accommodate a king size bed. Each bedroom has its own circuit breaker and cable and telephone. The main bedroom is a beautiful private retreat. It has two large walk-in closets, and the on-suite bathroom is currently being remodeled and is going to be amazing with a freestanding tub and separate shower. The materials have been purchased and they are simply waiting on tradesmen to finish the work. This house is a great house for entertaining and gathering. The kitchen, dining and great room are open and spacious, and the great room has a cozy wood burning stove. There is a large living room in the basement and plenty of space to spread out. The basement ceilings are 9 feet tall. This house has storage galore. The house is extremely well built, and the exterior walls are 2x6 and the siding of the house is seamless steel siding. The oversized insulated garage is 1,083 sf and has a storage room at the back. There is room for all your projects. The yard on this house is the crown jewel. Enjoy the darling firepit in the privacy of your cedar fence. This lot has been beautifully landscaped and is an oasis for you to relax and unwind. This house will not last long. Schedule your showing today. Buyer to verify all information.

1177 W 1960 S, Logan, 84321 3 Beds 2 Baths | $230,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Offers to be reviewed on Friday afternoon. Fantastic single level home and affordable! Don't miss out on all that this home has to offer! Spacious rooms, covered deck, beautiful pergola, fenced yard and all appliances included (fridge, stove, microwave, dishwasher, washer, & dryer). All this wrapped up into one sweet deal! Buyer to verify all information.

393 E 700 S, River Heights, 84321 4 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,642 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Don't miss this mid century modern charmer! Tons of square footage and space for everyone to be together or in their own separate areas. The yard is to die for with tons of outdoor living, a full sprinkler system and it is entirely landscaped. There is vintage charm and character around every corner! What's not to love about this place? It just might have everything you've been looking for! Buyer to verify all information.

466 E 800 S, River Heights, 84321 5 Beds 4 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,852 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Open House Friday August 13 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. & Saturday August 14 from 10 a.m. to noon! Beautiful home in the heart of Cache Valley! This River Heights home will WOW you! Five beds, 3.5 baths and a three car garage with tons of upgrades including basement kitchenette, theater room, pretty woodwork, amazing deck and walkout basement. Don't let the chance to own this home pass you by! Offers will be reviewed as they are submitted. Buyer to verify all information.

