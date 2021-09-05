CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

House hunt Harrisonburg: See what’s on the market now

Harrisonburg Times
 4 days ago

(Harrisonburg, VA) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Harrisonburg. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

These listings are from our classifieds:

60 E Roman Ridge Rd, Mount Sidney, 24467

4 Beds 4 Baths | $725,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,015 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Offered for the first time in 20 years, this gracious all brick two story Colonial will check every box on your list! Impeccably maintained. this traditional beauty sits majestically on five manicured acres with various gardens and trails. Beautiful 16 X 32 salt pool with extensive patio, fenced back yard and adjoining screened porch. The first floor has exceptional entertaining flow with a recently remodeled kitchen, breakfast area and den with exposed beams and wood burning fireplace. A large home office with built ins and file drawers showcases a second wood burning fireplace and separate entrance. The graciously sized dining room and elegant living room are perfect for family celebrations. A lovely powder room and large laundry room completes the first floor. Upstairs, the primary suite is highlighted by a serene sitting area, large dressing room with walk in closet and updated primary bath showcasing double sinks, a walk in glass shower,granite counter tops and tile. Three other bedrooms and a second full bath complete the second floor. The lower level is highlighted by an original bar, card room, a third full bath and a non-conforming fifth bedroom with adjoining TV room. Please view video for additional details.

Copyright © 2021 Greater Augusta Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GAARVA-620873)

744 N Main St, Harrisonburg, 22802

3 Beds 2 Baths | $235,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,623 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Charming bungalow located just north of downtown that is brimming with character. They say the kitchen is the heart of the home, and this home has a solid heart! Centered around an oversized stainless-steel countertop complete with barstool seating, this compact workhorse kitchen is cooking with gas and beaming with style, including a deep farmhouse sink and glass shelving. The main floor is rounded out with dining room, living room, bedroom, half bath, and office. The living room has a new gas fireplace, installed in 2020. Do not miss the unique storage in the upstairs bedrooms! The right bedroom has a walk-in closet and there is a hidden door in the left bedroom built-ins which leads to additional storage. Both bedrooms pass through to a third bedroom, giving lots of flexibility on how to use the space. The charm does not stop inside! Spend time on the shaded front porch enjoying the hustle & bustle of town, or entertain guests in the private backyard, an easily overlooked oasis beside the detached garage. Inside the oversized one car garage you will find plenty of space for a workshop, hobby space or storage.

Copyright © 2021 Harrisonburg-Rockingham Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HRARVA-619436)

1310 Old Windmill Cir, Harrisonburg, 22802

3 Beds 3 Baths | $204,900 | Single Family Attached | 1,412 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Spacious townhouse (end unit) with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. Bright and sunny large eat-in kitchen, living room with beautiful bay window. Three bedrooms upstairs including large owners suite with roomy closet and private bath. This one won't last long!

Copyright © 2021 Harrisonburg-Rockingham Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HRARVA-619885)

793 N Liberty St, Harrisonburg, 22802

2 Beds 1 Bath | $159,000 | Single Family Residence | 720 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Cute, affordable, 2 BR house in Harrisonburg. Many updates including new flooring, new appliances, fresh paint, and a new roof. Close to downtown with off-street parking in the back.

Copyright © 2021 Harrisonburg-Rockingham Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-HRARVA-618548)

Harrisonburg Times

With Harrisonburg Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

