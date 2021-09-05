Check out these homes on the Stillwater market now

(Stillwater, OK) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Stillwater will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1801 E Brooke Avenue, Stillwater, 74075 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,420 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The FOSTER floor plan features a ton of character. With open concept between the kitchen and living areas and an outdoor space with a covered patio; you'll have a wonderful home for entertaining or just stretching out. Tremendous cabinets and counter space make the kitchen great for your inner chef to create master dishes. Speaking of "master", the master bedroom in this home has a spacious walk-in closet and a very well sized bathroom. It also features a nifty cut out that perfect for a dresser, so it does not take away space from the room size. Home is currently under construction with anticipated completion in September.

For open house information, contact Brett Creager, Kevo Properties at 405-494-7222

505 Kinder-Wells Boulevard, Perkins, 74059 4 Beds 2 Baths | $195,390 | Single Family Residence | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The CARNEGIE floor plan offers a ton of usable space. Every single square inch is utilized making this home feel much bigger and more spacious. This home includes an open concept from the kitchen to the living room. The master bedroom in this home is large enough to accommodate any furniture while leaving room for more and that's on top of having a large walk-in closet with a very comfortable bathroom. Three additional bedrooms that are evenly sized. Home is currently under construction with anticipated completion in October.

For open house information, contact Brett Creager, Kevo Properties at 405-494-7222

103 S Edna Street, Stillwater, 74075 3 Beds 2 Baths | $99,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,656 Square Feet | Built in 1992

Investor Special!!! Perfect house for a flip or to add some equity while making the home exactly as you want it. It sits on a 1 acre lot. The home will need some TLC. More pics are coming, but schedule your private showing in the meantime.

For open house information, contact Micah McGahan, Brix Realty at 405-594-8341

523 N Rose Road, Stillwater, 74075 5 Beds 5 Baths | $296,700 | Single Family Residence | 3,544 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Welcome to 108 Ranch. Your RUSTIC RETREAT in NE Stillwater!! This home features 5 bedrooms and 5 baths (Each bedroom has its own en-suite bathroom) PERFECT for an AIRBNB or as an Investment Property; With over 3500 sq ft of living space on 2 acres MOL on paved roads, WAIT A MINUTE, WHAT!! 3-Phase electric is available for this track and home is on rural water. Property has pipe fence around the whole perimeter. Home/acreage also includes a metal shop building that has been fully enclosed and was used as a workout room. Let's not forget the outdoor kitchen area! Fully enclosed with bar, commercial grade sinks, and several outdoor refrigerators. You will enjoy the covered brick fire pit and the secluded Master bedroom patio with hot tub! In addition, there is another building for storage and shelving. You'll also appreciate the Large covered carport that can accommodate several vehicles. The list goes on! Cowboys & Cowgirls call today to schedule your private showing of this incredibly UNIQUE homestead.

For open house information, contact Shauna Baker, KW Local, Keller Williams Realty at 405-332-5553